The Mercedes S-Class Coupe is ultra-luxurious, but it also takes curves like a pro skier

The Mercedes-Benz 2015 S-Class Coupe has everything going for it. On top of great looks inside and out, the two-door version of the German automaker’s flagship sedan is chock full of technologies that make it both luxurious and a beast on the road.
Mercedes even offers the choice to get headlights packed with 47 Swarovski crystals, but the more impressive technology can’t be spotted until the coupe heads into a turn.
We give you “active curve tilting function,” which makes the car lean into turns, like a motorcyclist or skier. That improves performance and keeps passengers seated more securely on hard turns — making sporty driving even more pleasurable.
The S-Class Coupe debuted at the Geneva Motor Show ion 2014. It’s now priced at $US119,000.
[An earlier version of this post was written by Alex Davies.]
Mercedes-Benz has been making large coupes since 1952. It's an unusual way to combine size, luxury, and sporty driving characteristics.
Mercedes introduced a cool touches for the headlights, which can be stuffed with 47 Swarovski crystals. On the Edition 1 S550 version of the coupe, 17 angular crystals make up the daytime running lamps, and 30 round crystals form the turn signal lamps.
The crystals won't help you see in the dark, but they do make it easier for others to recognise your taste.
Let's take a look inside. If your arms get cold easily, go for the optional armrest heater. The diamond-back leather stitching pattern is extra, too.
Either way, you don't have too reach far behind you to put on your seatbelt, thanks to the mechanical extenders.
The air vents, switches, and part of the seatbelt extenders are electroplated, which adds an extremely thin layer of metal on top, for a sharper look.
The standard AIR-BALANCE package keeps the S-Class smelling exactly how you want. There are seven different lighting choices to match your mood, as well.
The S-Class comes with the same futuristic control pad Mercedes put in the 2015 C-Class. It includes a touchpad and a knob that controls the radio and other functions.
The S550 Mercedes offered to American customers comes with all-wheel drive and a 4.7-liter V8 biturbo engine under the hood.
If you really want to hear all that power, put the coupe in sport mode. That opens flaps in the exhaust system, so more engine noise reaches the cabin.
Using radars and stereoscopic cameras, it can detect pedestrians and brake automatically if necessary.
It knows when you stray outside your lane on the highway and adjusts steering response to help you stay within the lines.
And there's an optional head-up display to project crucial information onto the windshield, where it's always in your field of vision.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.