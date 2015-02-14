The Mercedes S-Class Coupe is ultra-luxurious, but it also takes curves like a pro skier

Mercedes-Benz The 2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe hits U.S. roads this fall.

The Mercedes-Benz 2015 S-Class Coupe has everything going for it. On top of great looks inside and out, the two-door version of the German automaker’s flagship sedan is chock full of technologies that make it both luxurious and a beast on the road.

Mercedes even offers the choice to get headlights packed with 47 Swarovski crystals, but the more impressive technology can’t be spotted until the coupe heads into a turn.

We give you “active curve tilting function,” which makes the car lean into turns, like a motorcyclist or skier. That improves performance and keeps passengers seated more securely on hard turns — making sporty driving even more pleasurable.

The S-Class Coupe debuted at the Geneva Motor Show ion 2014. It’s now priced at $US119,000.

[An earlier version of this post was written by Alex Davies.]

