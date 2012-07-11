Meet Behind-The-Scenes Mentors Of 15 Top Tech Executives

Mentor: Ed Roberts, is known for being the inventor of the first PC.

How the mentor and mentees met: Roberts hired Gates and Allen to work for him

About their relationship: In some regards, Roberts was responsible for bringing Microsoft to light.

Gates and Allen were inspired to create Microsoft after Roberts' personal computer, the Altair 8800. was published in Popular Electronics in 1975. After the passing of Roberts, Microsoft founders Bill Gates and Paul Allen published a statement:

'We are deeply saddened by the passing of our friend and early mentor, Ed Roberts, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family...Ed was willing to take a chance on us -- two young guys interested in computers long before they were commonplace -- and we have always been grateful to him. The day our first untested software worked on his Altair was the start of a lot of great things.'

Warren Buffet also mentored Bill Gates.