Meet The Men Who Gave Up Dating In favour Of Life-Sized Dolls

Photo: BBC

In the 2008 movie “Lars and the Real Girl” Ryan Gosling plays a man who introduces a life sized doll as his girlfriend and takes her everywhere, eventually gaining the town’s acceptance.A year before that movie put so-called “real dolls” on the periphery, the BBC produced a documentary called “Guys and Dolls.” It chronicles the industry and the men who buy them. You can watch the whole thing on YouTube.



A California company called Realdoll began making realistic, lifesized dolls back in 1996. Since then, they’ve sold thousands of them for upwards of $10,000 each.

The men interviewed in the documentary talk about how the dolls influence their lives. While they sometimes feel isolated from real life, they say the companionship they feel with the dolls is worth it.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.