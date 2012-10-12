Meet The Man Who's REALLY Behind The Supreme Court Affirmative Action Fight

Edward Blum

Photo: American Enterprise Insititute

The U.S. Supreme Court’s most divisive case this term–a challenge to the University of Texas’ affirmative action policy–was brought in the name of a slight woman named Abigail Fisher, now 22 years old.Fisher, who’s white, was rejected from UT back in 2008. She’s the named plaintiff in the suit fighting UT’s policy of considering race as one of many factors when admitting students.



How would a young college student have the wherewithal to bring such a case on her own?

She had a little help from the Project on Fair Representation, a right-leaning legal defence fund that gets its money from libertarian nonprofit Donors Trust.

The Project on Fair Representation lists Fisher’s fight among the current cases it’s involved with, and presumably, bankrolling.

Despite its fancy name and big roster of cases, the Project on Fair Representation is really just a “one-man show” run by self-described autodidact Edward Blum, the Texas Tribune reported in February.

Blum has no law degree and formerly worked as an investment broker before taking up the affirmative action fight.

He implied that he hand-picked Fisher for the fight against affirmative action case, likening himself to “Yenta the matchmaker” when speaking to the Tribune.

Blum, a fellow at the right-leaning American Enterprise Institute, has made a career of fighting affirmative action and what he calls “racially gerrymandered voting districts.”

“I find the plaintiff, I find the lawyer, and then I put them together,” Fisher said, “and then I worry about it for four years.”

