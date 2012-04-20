One Of These Men Will Be The Next Pope

Photo: AP

Today is the seventh anniversary of Pope Benedict XVI’s election to the Papacy. And earlier this week the Pontiff celebrated his 85th birthday. He is older than his predecessor John Paul II was at the time of his death, and lately Benedict has resorted to using a cane and a moving platform to get around. So it is time to consider the candidates to succeed him.



There is no list of candidates or outward campaigning. For centuries the pope has been selected by the College of Cardinals, and they usually choose one of their own. We’ve narrowed it down to those we think have the best shot. The word for a possible pope is papabile.

Keep in mind, half of all cardinal-electors (67 out of 125) are Europeans. A full quarter of those voting would be Italians.

All of the elector-Cardinals were appointed by John Paul II and Benedict XVI. Cardinals lose their vote after age 80.

But the papabile include a Canadian, an African, and at least one American. If you click through you will see the face of the next man to lead the largest religious body on earth. We also include the likelihood of their election from PaddyPower.com a predictions market based in Ireland

Cardinal Peter Kodwo Appiah Turkson Country: Ghana Position: President of the Pontifical Council for Justice and Peace Age: 63 Likelihood: Highest odds according to Paddy Power: 2/1, which seems way high to us even though he is a very strong candidate. What His Election Would Mean: That the Cardinals recognise the future isn't in Benedict's Europe but in the explosive growth of the Church in the 'global South' Reasons He'll Get Elected: He is a superstar in the College of Cardinals, a great communicator, and symbol of the global reach of the Church. Reasons He Might Not Get Elected: The Catholic Church in Africa can be very disconnected from the Church that the majority of the European Cardinals live in. In Africa the top issues aren't sexual politics and theological disputes, they are exorcism, animism, the growth of Islam, and condemnation of Western economic policy. Cardinal Angelo Scola Country: Italy Position: Archbishop of Milan Age: 70 Likelihood: Paddy Power ranks him a strong 7/1, which seems exactly right to us. What His Election Would Mean: A Church focused on re-Christianizing Europe. Reasons He'll Get Elected: A strong Italian bloc of voters, and his relative ease with them. His theological background is in the family issues that the Church in Europe increasingly feels must be addressed. Reasons He Might Not Get Elected: The Cardinals no longer believe the Church is truly a European institution.

Cardinal Tarsicio Bertone Country: Italy Position: Secretary of State Age: 77 Likelihood: Paddy Power ranks him 12/1, which seems about right. What His Election Would Mean: That the most skilled Vatican politician wanted to become pope before he died. Reasons He'll Get Elected: He is the man most responsible for appointing a large bloc of Italian elector-Cardinals, and he knows where every body is buried. Reasons He Might Not Get Elected: Anger and embarrassment of non-Italian Cardinals who view him as a potential scandal in the making.

Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio Country: Argentina Position: Archbishop of Buenos Aires Age: 75 Likelihood: 16/1 according to Paddy Power. What His Election Would Mean: Social Justice moves to the front of the Church's concerns. He'd also carry out a humble papacy. Say goodbye to Benedict's ostentation in papal clothing. Reasons He'll Get Elected: Bergoglio was rumoured to be the (weak) second place finisher in the conclave of 2005. Reasons He Might Not Get Elected: His 'moment' seems to be over.

Cardinal Angelo Bagnasco Country: Italy Position: Archbishop of Genoa and President of the Italian Episcopal Conference Age: 69 Likelihood: Paddy Power ranks his chances 14/1, we think it is just a little bit higher. What His Election Would Mean: A determination to 're-read' the Second Vatican Council in a traditional way. Reasons He'll Get Elected: His extreme popularity among the Italian Cardinals. Reasons He Might Not Get Elected: Suspicion that a former protege of Cardinal Siri would be 'too-traditional' even for Catholic Church.

Cardinal Christoph Schönborn Country: Austria Position: Archbishop of Vienna Age: 67 Likelihood: Paddy Power puts him at 20/1. What His Election Would Mean: A wish to return the Church to the papacy of John Paul II. Reasons He'll Get Elected: He was a persistent but not hysterical critic of the Church's handling of the pedophilia crisis. Reasons He Might Not Get Elected : Increasing doubts about his orthodoxy. He recently intervened in his diocese to re-install an openly homosexual man to the parish council, humiliating one of his priests. It has been noticed. And two words: Balloon Mass (see below)

Cardinal Marc Ouellet Country: Canada Position: Prefect of the Congregation for Bishops, formerly Archbishop of Quebec. Age: 67 Likelihood: Paddy Power ranks him 20/1. We think that is dramatically under-selling it. Our money is on Ouellet. What His Election Would Mean: It's a global Church now. His work in helping to vet and select bishops would give him the ability as pope to dramatically shape the Church for a generation or more. Reasons He'll Get Elected: Most qualified. He speaks English, French, Portuguese, Italian, Spanish and German fluently. He has done missionary work in South America. Reasons He Might Not Get Elected: He might decline. (You can decline your election) He has given every indication that papacy is a 'crushing responsibility' that he would hesitate to take. Then again, that is exactly what makes him an attractive candidate.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan Country: United States of America Position: Archbishop of New York Age: 62 Likelihood: Paddy Power ranks him 20/1 to be the next pope. What His Election Would Mean: He'd have one of the fastest Church careers in recent memory. From Milwaukee to St. Peter's in almost no time at all. Reasons He'll Get Elected: He is perceived as one of the best and most gregarious communicators in the College of Cardinals. Reasons He Might Not Get Elected: His youth has the potential for a long papacy, along the lines of John Paul II. Also, he would be an American in a very Italian Vatican. That's not seen as a good mix.

Cardinal Albert Malcolm Ranjith Country: Sri Lanka Position: Archbishop of Colombo, formerly Secretary of the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments Age: 64 Likelihood: Paddy Power ranks his chances 25/1. What His Election Would Mean: Potentially a speeding up of the return of traditional liturgy in the Church. Reasons He'll Get Elected: Convivial with all. Reasons He Might Not Get Elected: A third-world pope is more likely to come from Africa or South America where the Church has deeper roots.

Cardinal Antonio Cañizares Llovera Country: Italy Position: Prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments, previously Archbishop of Toledo Age: 66 Likelihood: Paddy Power says 33/1, which we think is due to his low-name recognition. What His Election Would Mean: He is known as 'Little Ratzinger', so his election would signal continuity and satisfaction with Ratzinger's slow and methodical 're-traditionalizing' of Catholic worship. Reasons He'll Get Elected: To signal continuity. Reasons He Might Not Get Elected: Not a strong personality; and a lingering unhappiness with Benedict's liturgical reforms.

Cardinal Norberto Rivera Carrera Country: Mexico Position: Archbishop of Mexico City Age: 70 Likelihood: Paddy Power puts him at 33/1. About right. What His Election Would Mean: The ascendancy of Latin America in the Church. Reasons He'll Get Elected: He's fearless. He criticised corruption in the Mexican government so thoroughly that the president considered a law that would ban priests from discussing politics publicly. Reasons He Might Not Get Elected: Hesitation about his strong 'social justice' message.

Cardinal George Pell Country: Australia Position: Archbishop of Sydney Age: 70 Likelihood: Paddy Power pegs his odds at 100/1, which seems very low to us, as it underestimates how well known and well-regarded he is among the Cardinals. What His Election Would Mean: A continuation of the direction for the Church established by Benedict, but with superior skills in the media. He's also likely to continue Benedict's extreme slow motion return to Traditional liturgy. Reasons He'll Get Elected: He fits the mould of building social and political alliances in an ecumenical fashion, while holding firm to orthodox doctrine and practice. Reasons He Might Not Get Elected: Like Pope Benedict XVI, he is a vocal supporter of the reconciliation of the Society of St. Pius X, a traditionalist group whose bishops were excommunicated in 1988. If that is accomplished and becomes an embarrassment, he may be passed over. Cardinal Mauro Piacenza Country: Italy Position: Prefect of the Congregation for the Clergy Age: 67 Likelihood: Unranked by Paddy Power, another Italian who is being overlooked. What His Election Would Mean: That the Cardinals agree with his diagnosis of Europe as a 'de-Christianized and that the Church needs higher quality priests. Reasons He'll Get Elected: He is yet another Italian who fits the mould. Reasons He Might Not Get Elected: Not seen as a media-figure, which seems to be a requirement of modern popes.

Cardinal Angelo Amato Country: Italy Position: Prefect of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints, formerly Secretary of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith Age: 73 Likelihood: Unranked by Paddy Power, but our thinking is that any Italian between 65-75 in the curia or a major diocese has a fair shot. What His Election Would Mean: Another intellectual papacy, in the mould of Benedict XVI Reasons He'll Get Elected: He has the perfect resume. he has served in several Vatican offices, done ecumenical work with Orthodox Christians, and has all the right views. Reasons He Might Not Get Elected: Another Italian.

Cardinal Crescenzio Sepe Country: Italy Position: Archbishop of Naples Age: 69 Likelihood: Unranked by Paddy Power, which is a mistake. What His Election Would Mean: That the Cardinals want a long-term steward of the Church, rather than an innovator (John Paul II) or an intellectual. Reasons He'll Get Elected: He's a non-controversial Italian candidate with experience pastoring in South America. Great resume. Reasons He Might Not Get Elected: He is not well known outside of the curia. Not a 'star'.

