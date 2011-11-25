The Guy Who Designed Mitt Romney's Hair Is Named Leon de Magistris And He's Been Perfecting The Look For 20 Years

Photo: AP

Former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney’s hair has become a frequent point of amusement so far this election cycle — with his immaculately placed locks serving as a convenient metaphor for his almost-robotic campaign.When he tried to convey a looser image at this month’s CNBC debate he let a few hairs fall over his brow, setting off a torrent of humorous tweets and news articles.



To learn the secrets behind “The Mitt,” The New York Times’ Michael Barbaro and Ashley Parker caught up with the man who maintains it: Belmont, Mass. hair stylist Leon de Magistris.

Here’s what you need to know about Romney’s locks:

Gel?, Mousse?: None.

colour? No, again.

Magistris wants Romney to loosen up his hairstyle too:

“I will tell him to mess it up a little bit,” said Mr. de Magistris, 69. “I said to him, ‘Let it be more natural.'” The suggestion has not gone over well. “He wants a look that is very controlled,” Mr. de Magistris said. “He is a very controlled man. The hair goes with the man.”

You can get it too — just go to Magistris’ salon and ask for “The Mitt.”

Cost? A reasonable $70 for a trim.

