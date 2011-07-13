If Rupert Murdoch Resigns, This Is The Man Who Is Likely To Replace Him

Chase Carey could soon be a lot more visible.



The president, chief operating officer, and deputy chairman of News Corporation is the odds-on favourite to replace Rupert Murdoch if the company founder is forced to step down as a result of the News of the World scandal.

The other potential successor is Murdoch’s son James, but he “could face prosecution” due to his ties with the hacking. The elder Murdoch wants his heirs to inherit the company, so any resignation would be designed to take heat off of the younger generation, specifically James. Still, given the chaos in the company (and James’ last name), having him immediately succeed his father might be a tough sell to the board and the company’s investors. There is also speculation that James is not ready to take over the massive company and that Carey could guide News Corp. through the current storm before turning it over to James in the future.

That role would suit Carey well. The college rugby player has the reputation as a brawler in the boardroom.

“Chase is willing to break a little furniture if necessary to get people’s attention,” John Hane, a communications lawyer with Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman whose clients include Fox affiliates, told the Los Angeles Times earlier this year. “Nobody else has moved the needle as much as he has.”

The New Yorker, who made $26 million in fiscal year 2010, is currently in his second stint with News Corp. He started at the company in 1988 before jumping to DirectTV in 2007. Two years later, he replaced Peter Chernin as Murdoch’s No. 2 and has been in the position ever since.

AdWeek wonderfully describes him as the following: “Carey’s reputation is that of a “cleaner” – think Harvey Keitel as Mr. Wolf in Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction, but with a Rollie Fingers mustache.”

A “cleaner” is exactly what News Corp. needs. The scandal continues to grow and may end up taking down some of the company’s highest-level executives including Dow Jones head Les Hinton and News International chief Rebekah Brooks in addition to James. The head man has avoided intense scrutiny so far, but there are growing rumours that it is coming. The slippery Australian cannot hold out if the debacle gets too much bigger.

Luckily, Carey is ready to step up if (more like when?) he is needed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.