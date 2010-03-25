Meet The Genius Behind Apple's Beautiful Retail Stores

Jay Yarow
peter bohlin

Photo: Archiculture

Peter Bohlin is the genius architect behind Apple’s most famous stores around the world.His work includes the cube store on 59th street and Fifth Avenue in New York City, as well as the new all glass store on the Upper West Side of Manhattan.

He also designed a new Apple Store which will be in Philadelphia in July, prompting the Philadelphia Inquirer to write a wonderful profile of Peter.

Here’s a handful of details from the profile:

  • The Apple cube store on 5th avenue in New York is the 5th most photographed building in New York, according to Cornell scientists that analysed 35 million Flickr images.
  • He designed Seattle’s City Hall and Bill Gates gaint home, which the Inquirer calls a “palatial family compound.”
  • He’s winning a gold medal from the American Institute of Architects, beating out the man who designed Dubai’s giant skycraper. The award is thanks to the Cube building.
  • He runs Bohlin Cywinski Jackson, which is mostly know for less modern, more rustic homes.
  • “He’s a total computer illiterate,” according to his business partner.
  • He met Steve Jobs when he was building a new headquarters for Pixar.
  • Peter never designed a retail store before working for Apple, but Steve didn’t care. He wanted a Frank Gehry-esque building that would draw people into the stores.
  • Steve wanted the Apple store that would become the Cube to feel like a clubhouse where people could hang out.
  • The space had been a failure for retail historically, because it’s underground. The glass cube drew people to the store and in the words of Peter, it made a “ceremony of descent.”

Here’s a gallery of Peter Bohlin’s famous work >

Seattle's City Hall

Peter designed Pixar's HQ, and that's how he met Steve Jobs

Here's an interior shot of the Pixar HQ

The award winning Girl Scouts Shelly Ridge Service centre looks much different than the Apple stores

From this angle the Girl Scouts building resembles the Apple stores slightly more

Peter designed Bill Gates's sweet compound

Here's an interior shot of Bill Gate's home

In the Inquirer story it says he's just as proud of an extension built for a Rhode Island farmhouse as he is of the Apple stores

The iconic Apple cube store is said to be the 5th most photographed building in New York

Looking up the staircase in the Apple Store on 5th avenue. Peter says the staircase has attracted customers to venture into a strange retail space.

This all glass Apple store in Manhattan makes it feel like you're outside, even when you're in

Apple Japan Ginza store

A really nice photograph of an Apple store in Japan

Another Apple store from Peter, this time in London

Now that you've seen Peter Bohlin's work, which shaped Apple's retail stores...

