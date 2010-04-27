Here's The Cop Who Broke Into Gizmodo Editor's House In iPhone Search-And-Seizure

Photo: LinkedIn

Here’s the man who busted into Gizmodo editor Jason Chen‘s house and seized all his computer equipment in connection with the iPhone investigation.Detective Matthew Broad works for San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office in the “high tech task force” called REACT.



On his LinkedIn page he lists computer forensics as a specialty. In particular, he says he is “proficient in Windows, Mac, and iPhone examinations.”

Bloodhound Forensics is listed as his company on his LinkedIn page, as well. Under Services, Bloodhound says it “will ensure that your digital evidence is properly preserved to ensure that its courtroom value is not diminished or lost.”

Here’s his full LinkedIn bio:

Matt Broad’s Summary

I am a California Law Enforcement Officer with an advanced POST certificate and currently work for the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. Assignments have included patrol, investigations, computer forensic examiner, firearms instructor, K9 handler, and SWAT operator.

I am currently assigned to the County’s high tech task force, known as REACT, as an investigator and computer forensic examiner.

Matt Broad’s Specialties:

Computer Forensics (2005 to Pres) – EnCE certified, proficient in Windows, Mac, and iPhone forensics.

Investigations – Financial, Computer, & High Tech Crimes Investigations.

Protection – Physical Protection, Site Security, Threat Assessments.

SWAT Operator – Entry Team Member, firearms instructor.

K9 Bloodhound – SAR and High Risk tracking, article searches.

Matt Broad’s Experience

Task Force Agent REACT Task Force (Law Enforcement industry) 2005 — Present (5 years ) Investigation of High Tech and Identity Theft related crimes. Computer Forensic Examiner. I was EnCE certified in 2008 and am currently proficient in Windows, Mac, and iPhone examinations.

Deputy / Detective San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office (Government Agency; 201-500 employees; Government Administration industry) August 2001 — Present (8 years 9 months) Deputy Sheriff currently assigned as a detective to the REACT Task Force. Currently conducting financial and high tech investigations and well as computer forensics. Other assignments / Duties include(d): SWAT Team operator – Entry Team Firearms instructor K9 bloodhound handler – Tracking and Evidence Search Less Lethal Shotgun Instructor Patrol

Special Agent US Secret Service (Government Agency; 1001-5000 employees; Law Enforcement industry) February 1999 — August 2001 (2 years 7 months) Special Agent conducting criminal investigations and physical protection of Secret Service protectees.

Police Officer San Carlos Police Department (Law Enforcement industry) June 1996 — January 1999 (2 years 8 months) Police Officer with the City of San Carlos assigned to their Patrol Division.

Matt Broad’s Education

University of California, Santa Cruz Sociology , 1992 — 1996 Activities and Societies:Phi Beta Kapa honours in Major Captain of men’s fencing foil team (1994 – 1995).

Additional Information

Matt Broad’s Websites:

My Company

Matt Broad’s Interests:

SCUBA, Sailing, bike riding, working dogs.

Matt Broad’s Groups:

National Police Bloodhound Association (NPBA), HTCIA

Matt Broad’s honours:

honour Graduate – Federal Law Enforcement Training centre – 1999

Red Cross Life Saving Award (K9 find) – 2007

