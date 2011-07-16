Meet The Man Responsible For Cleaning Up Rupert Murdoch's Empire From The Inside

In January, Rupert Murdoch hired former New York City education chancellor Joel Klein (at $2 million per year!) to head News Corporation’s for-profit education division.



As the company struggles to contain the fallout from the News of the World phone-hacking scandal, Klein has a new and vital gig: He is heading the internal investigation into what went wrong and how it can be prevented.

The Guardian and the Telegraph called the challenge “his biggest yet” (although, of course, they are known for their hyperbole).

But they have a point. The former lawyer needs to successfully convince the world that his investigation is evenhanded and fair. That’s an almost impossible task given his status within the organisation but his impeccable credentials, high ethical standards, and distance from the Murdoch family will certainly help. (The Guardian compared his move to News Corp. as “a jedi was moving into the Evil Empire.”) He is as close to an outsider as you can get for a high-level executive at a multi-national corporation.

The general consensus is that Klein, who Murdoch reportedly consulted before closing NotW, is the best internal person for the job.

The question now is whether that will be enough.

