20 Lobbyists Infesting The Obama Administration

Obama stormed into Washington with a pledge that “lobbyists won’t find a job in my White House.”
He followed it up on his first day in office with an executive order banning former lobbyists from working on issues related to their lobby.
But by his third day in office he issued the first of many waivers to appoint William Lynn, a former lobbyist for Raytheon, to Deputy Secretary of defence.
In the year that followed, Obama appointed more than 40 former lobbyists to senior positions, including three Cabinet secretaries and the Director of Central Intelligence.
We’ve profiled 20 important figures, using a list published by Tim Carney in the The Examiner.
Former employer: Raytheon
Lobbying Background: From 2002 to 2005, Lynn helped Raytheon secure over $54 billion in military-industrial contracts. He lobbied the defence Department and others on issues ranging from long-range guided munitions to sea-based missile defence, according to the Huffington Post.
White House justification: Administration officials claimed Lynn was 'uniquely qualified' for the job.
Source: Tim Carney at The Examiner
Former employer: Goldman Sachs
Lobbying Background: From 2003 to 2008, Patterson lobbied for the investment bank on issues including energy tax credits, tax treatment of corporate reorganization transactions, and covered bonds.
Official response: 'Mr. Patterson has a long history of public service in the United States Senate. He brings significant expertise to the job of chief of staff, and has agreed to a far-reaching ethics pledge to remove any hint of a conflict of interest,' said Treasury spokeswoman Stephanie Cutter.
Source: Tim Carney at The Examiner
Former employer: SEIU
Lobbying Background: Gaspard built his career as a lobbyist for the labour union, working particularly on promoting universal health care, according to who runs GOV. He also has ties to ACORN, where his brother is a senior lobbyist.
White House justification: Gaspard pledged to recuse himself from issues related to his lobbying.
Source: Tim Carney at The Examiner
Former employer: American Federation of Teachers
Lobbying Background: Assistant director of the teachers lobby from 2001 to 2006, Gomez lobbied on issues from higher education to early childhood education, according to Roll Call.
White House justification: Her former lobbying activity was described as valuable public service by California Representative George Miller.
Source: Tim Carney at The Examiner
Former employer: Gordley Associates
Lobbying Background: At Gordley from 1993 to 2004, Harden lobbied for agricultural groups like the American Soybean Association and the National Barley Growers Association.
Source: Tim Carney at The Examiner
Administration position: Interior Department, Deputy Secretary
Former employer: Latham & Watkins
Lobbying Background: A Latham partner from 2001 to 2007, Hayes lobbied for Sempra Energy and other environmental interests.
White House justification: Interior Secretary Ken Salazar defended Hayes after his nomination turned into a political battle over drilling permits in Utah, according to who runs GOV. Hayes' lobbying ties caused generated less controversy.
Source: Tim Carney at The Examiner
Former employer: Kansas Trial Lawyers Association
Lobbying Background: Sebelius spent eight years as the director of a group that lobbied for patients' rights. She represented similar interests a state insurance commissioner, who was known for standing up to insurance companies, according to who runs GOV.
Source: Tim Carney at The Examiner
Former employer: Akin Gump
Lobbying Background: At lobbying law firm Akin Gump, Singiser represented various clients, including AT&T; Motion Picture Association of America; Apollo Advisors; American Express; Mortgage Insurance Companies of America; Pfizer; and Bank of New York.
Source: Tim Carney at The Examiner
Former employer: Monsanto
Lobbying Background: Taylor had a long career at Monsanto, representing them in court in the eighties, and rising to VP of Public Policy in the late nineties. Vilified by the Organic Consumers Association, he is said to have successfully promoted a pro-biotech policy during the Clinton administration.
White House justification: When announcing his appointment, the FDA introduced Taylor as a noted food safety expert.
Source: Tim Carney at The Examiner
Former employer: WilmerHale
Lobbying Background: In 21 years at WilmerHale, Wilkins represented and lobbied for clients including the Swiss Bankers Association.
Source: Tim Carney at The Examiner
Former employer: Fannie Mae
Lobbying Background: A registered lobbyist from 1999 through 2005, his sole client was Fannie Mae.
White House justification: Politico speculated that Donilon was given a job in the NSA because the position did not require Senate confirmation. Donilon worked in Clinton's state department before his lobbyist career.
Source: Tim Carney at The Examiner
Former employer: Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids
Lobbying Background: From 2000 to 2009, Corr directed an anti-tobacco group that spent $4 million on lobbying.
White House justification: Corr has pledged to recuse himself from discussions on tobacco policy, according to who runs GOV.
Source: Tim Carney at The Examiner
Former employer: Motion Picture Association of America
Lobbying Background: Leibowitz was chief lobbyist of the Hollywood organisation from 2000 to 2004.
White House justification: He was already approved under the Bush administration in 2004.
Source: Tim Carney at The Examiner
Former employer: Hogan & Hartson
Lobbying Background: While a partner at Hogan & Hogan, Strickland lobbied for Amgen, United Airlines, and Global Crossing.
Source: Tim Carney at The Examiner
Former employer: Cassidy & Associates
Lobbying Background: Panetta was paid by Cassidy & Associates to lobby for the Seismic Safety Coalition. He was also paid richly in speaking and consulting fees by Merrill Lynch, the Carlyle Group, and others -- activity that pretty closely approximated lobbying, according to the WSJ.
Source: Tim Carney at The Examiner
Former employer: Dorsey & Whitney
Lobbying background: Vilsack was a registered lobbyist for the National Education Association.
Justification: 'Governor Vilsack was not a lobbyist on agriculture or nutrition issues and of course he will represent the interests of the president-elect and the American people, not his former employer,' said Nick Shapiro, a spokesman for the Obama transition team, according to the Kalamazoo Gazette.
Source: Tim Carney at The Examiner
Former employer: Timmons & Co.
Lobbying background: From 2003 to 2006, Turton worked at major D.C. lobbying firm Timmons & Co., where he lobbied for a long list of groups including Freddie Mac, Chrysler, Visa, American Medical Association, American Council of Life Insurers, Anheuser-Busch, Boeing, Chevron, the National Association of Manufacturers, the National Rifle Association, and Unocal Corp, according to who runs GOV and The Examiner.
Justification: Turton's position does not fall under Obama's anti-lobbyist executive order, according to the Sunlight Foundation.
Source: Tim Carney at The Examiner
Former employer: Mexican American Legal defence Fund
Lobbying background: Trasvina worked for the Latino legal lobby as legislative counsel from 1985 to 1987 and as president from 2006-2009, according to Open Secrets.
Source: Tim Carney at The Examiner
Former employer: Covington & Burling
Lobbying background: On a seven year stint in the private sector, ending in 2009, Holder lobbied for Large Scale Biology Corp. and telecom company Global Crossing. He also represented corporate clients, including Merck.
Justification: Holder has signed waivers to excuse himself from cases involving Covington & Burling, according to the National Journal.
Source: Tim Carney at The Examiner
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.