20 Lobbyists Infesting The Obama Administration

Obama stormed into Washington with a pledge that “lobbyists won’t find a job in my White House.”

He followed it up on his first day in office with an executive order banning former lobbyists from working on issues related to their lobby.

But by his third day in office he issued the first of many waivers to appoint William Lynn, a former lobbyist for Raytheon, to Deputy Secretary of defence.

In the year that followed, Obama appointed more than 40 former lobbyists to senior positions, including three Cabinet secretaries and the Director of Central Intelligence.

We’ve profiled 20 important figures, using a list published by Tim Carney in the The Examiner.

