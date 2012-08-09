Meet The Leaders Of America's Twisted White Power Movement

Photo: American Third Position
Before Wade Michael Page killed six people at a Sikh temple in Wisconsin, he appeared on anti-hate groups’ watch lists.The Southern Poverty Law centre and The Anti-Discrimination League monitored Page’s involvement with white supremacist groups – including his own white power band.
With that in mind, we thought we’d check out who else has a spot in the SPLC’s Intelligence Files. That list includes everyone from Ku Klux Klan leaders to former college professors.
Keep in mind, we are not accusing any of these people of crimes or implying that they might commit crimes. We are simply reporting their inclusion in SPLC’s intelligence files, and why they merited that inclusion.
Business Insider attempted to reach all of the individuals for whom we could find contact information. We did not immediately hear back from anybody on the list.
During his time leading the KKK, Berry welcomed thugs and criminals into the fold, creating the 'bully-boy Klan,' according to the SPLC.
In a 2005 interview with TheLiberator.net, Berry said the Klan 'is in existence for equal rights.'
'We're not against Blacks,' he added. 'We're against n-----s.' He defined that term as people who take away from society without giving anything back.
Berry called being white 'the most proud thing there is.'
'But don't degrade me or call me a racist because I'm proud of my race,' he said. 'I'm proud of being White.'
Berry went to prison in 2001 after he held two reporters at gunpoint, according to the SPLC.
Krager has been active in the skinhead movement since he was 15.
As a 15-year-old in 1989, Krager was sent to a juvenile detention centre for allegedly attacking three teenagers, according to SPLC.
He's so embedded in the culture he reportedly has a swastika tattoo on his neck and the knuckles on his right hand bear the word 'FEAR.' He created Volksfront while serving time in prison for assaulting a black man, according to the SPLC.
Volksfront bills itself as the 'most disciplined and active European cultural association in the world.'
'We reject both conservatism and liberalism,' the site claims. 'No establishment political ideology adequately addresses the social and economic perils facing White and European persons today.'
In an interview for the film 'Listening to Skinhead Stories,' Krager says: 'It ain't that I'm that cold blooded, it's just I look at a little white girl and I look at a, you know, a baby black or whatever and I'm like there's no comparison.'
'If there's any threat to the white, we'll kill the fucking blacks,' he said in the interview. He added that he doesn't like killing but just cares deeply about his own race.
Black joined the Knights of the Ku Klux Klan in the 1970s after working on white supremacist J.B. Stoner's unsuccessful run for governor of Georgia, according to the SPLC.
He ultimately worked his way up the ranks to become the Knights' state leader in Alabama.
Black and nine other white supremacists were arrested in 1981 for allegedly planning to invade Dominica, overthrow the black government, and turn it into a 'white state,' according to the SPLC. He spent three years in federal prison.
Black ultimately split with the Klan in the late 1980s and went on to create white supremacist website Stormfront.org.
Former professor Virginia Abernethy belongs to a political group that believes the government discriminates against white Americans.
Abernethy, a former psychiatry and anthropology professor at Vanderbilt University once proposed a theory that Mexican Americans are out-reproducing European-Americans, according to the SPLC.
European-Americans, in turn, 'should rapidly increase family size in order to avoid minority status,' she has said.
She joined the board of directors for American Third Position in 2011.
American Third Position, which was started in 2009, bills itself as a 'patriotic, democratic alternative to the two parties that have wrecked our great nation.'
'The American Third Position Party believes that government policy in the United States discriminates against white Americans, the majority population, and that white Americans need their own political party to fight this discrimination,' the group's website claims.
Abernethy served as the running mate for Merlin Miller's 2012 presidential campaign. Miller was American Third Position candidate.
'A3P is a new party,' she said in a campaign speech. 'And it is a party that explicitly represents the values of European-Americans.'
Edwards, who would later lead one the country's biggest Klan organisations, got his start in the movement in the 1990s when he headed up the Arkansas-based Knights of the Ku Klux Klan, according to SPLC.
He created the Imperial Klans of America in 1996 after he split with the Knights.
In the run-up to President Obama's election, Edwards told Esquire he thought the future president was 'a piece of shit,' adding he didn't think the country wanted a black president.
The SPLC sued Edwards' Klan offshoot back in 2007 for allegedly beating 16-year-old Jordan Gruver at a county fair in Kentucky. The anti-hate group won a $2.5 million verdict, the SPLC announced in 2008.
Edwards also spent two years in prison for the assault.
On his head, Edwards has tattooed the words 'FUCK S.P.L.C.,' according to the SPLC.
A former Forbes editor and National Review columnist, Brimelow fashioned himself as one of the leading figures in the anti-immigrant movement, according to the SPLC.
His views burst onto the national scene in 1995 when he published Alien Nation, a book that argues America should stick to its roots and stay white-dominated.
After he founded the centre for American Unity in 1999, Brimelow focused his efforts on a website called VDARE, named for Virginia Dare, the first white English child born in America, according to the SPLC.
'VDARE has come into existence because many great and developing issues of the day are no longer covered in the Establishment Media--whether liberal or 'conservative,'' Brimelow writes on the website.
'They're too different from the host population,' Brimelow said about the recent wave of immigrants in the Western world in an interview with Michael Coren.
'It's not racism. It's nationalism, it's patriotism,' he said of his views.
After he was released from prison in 2010, Gulett set up Aryan Nations in Louisiana.
Church of Jesus Christ Christian is an organisation within the web of Aryan Nations, according to the organisation's website.
On his biography on the church's website, Gulett says he and his followers spend much of their time 'attempting to awaken our race to the knowledge of its impending doom' for the love of God and 'the love of the bright youthful Aryan eyes of a child.'
Gulett reminds his followers they have a duty to bring justice to America's 'Babylonian system and all its filthy inhabitants.'
'These filthy devils in government who spend your hard earned tax dollars to pay pimps and kidnappers to heist the finest of Aryan women to take to Palestine and sell into slave labour of forced prostitution to be used for their filthy lusts!' he wrote on his biography page. 'They hide it not!'
Gliebe, who boxed under the moniker 'The Aryan Barbarian,' idolized his father, a German soldier during World War II.
'My father was my hero and I decided that one day I would give my all to fight for my race,' he once said, according to the SPLC.
He also credits his parents with instilling in him the ideals of National Socialism.
'I was taught about honour, self-discipline, and racial pride at a very early age,' Gliebe once said in a radio interview, according to Scene Magazine. 'And also, very importantly, I learned about the Jewish problem at a very young age.'
Gliebe headed up the Cleveland sect of the National Alliance by the early 1990s. He recruited new members by tapping into family-friendly culture festivals and through the newly-evolved 'hate rock' scene.
As recently as 2011, Gliebe was still promoting his white power beliefs.
'The vast majority of white Americans agree with our message,' he told the Seattle Weekly News. 'They would prefer to live in a white neighbourhood and send their kids to a white school and make sure they marry another white person.'
