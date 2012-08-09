Meet The Leaders Of America's Twisted White Power Movement

Virginia Abernethy, American Third Position member

Photo: American Third Position

Before Wade Michael Page killed six people at a Sikh temple in Wisconsin, he appeared on anti-hate groups’ watch lists.The Southern Poverty Law centre and The Anti-Discrimination League monitored Page’s involvement with white supremacist groups – including his own white power band.



With that in mind, we thought we’d check out who else has a spot in the SPLC’s Intelligence Files. That list includes everyone from Ku Klux Klan leaders to former college professors.

Keep in mind, we are not accusing any of these people of crimes or implying that they might commit crimes. We are simply reporting their inclusion in SPLC’s intelligence files, and why they merited that inclusion.

Business Insider attempted to reach all of the individuals for whom we could find contact information. We did not immediately hear back from anybody on the list.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.