The top execs behind startups racing to trying to transform the auto industry, including Rivian, QuantumScape, and Aurora

Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe is among the leaders of today’s top transportation startups. Carlos Delgado/Associated Press

The auto industry is in the beginning stages of a transformation that’s changing the vehicles we drive – and whether we drive them at all.

A key force propelling this shift is a group of startups working on electric vehicles, automated-driving systems, batteries, and other technologies that will define the future of transportation. Insider has interviewed and profiled many of the executives behind these startups, as well as their potential leaders of tomorrow, to better understand their strategies and leadership styles.

Below, you can read more about the key players running the top automotive-tech startups.

EVs Tesla CEO Elon Musk (left) and Lucid Group CEO Peter Rawlinson (right). Maja Hitij/Getty Images; Lucid; Samantha Lee/Insider After years of hype, this generation of EV startups is just beginning to roll out their first models. The auto industry has long been a difficult environment for startups, and in the coming years, we’ll see which have the staying power to separate themselves from the pack. Rivian and Lucid Group are seen as early leaders, but they, and their rivals, have plenty of work ahead of them. Autonomous vehicles Innovation CEO Chris Urmson. Aurora The race to perfect the self-driving car has taken longer than the industry expected, but some outfits are really moving toward a world where drivers can let a computer take the wheel. An early focus on robotaxis has expanded to trucking and logistics, which are now most likely to be the first sites of mass adoption for self-driving tech, even that milestone appears to be years away. Ride-hailing Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi. Riccardo Savi/Getty Images for Concordia Summit; Indraneel Chowdhury/NurPhoto via Getty Images; Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Concordia Summit; Samantha Lee/Insider Uber and Lyft are more established than today’s EV and self-driving startups, but each will interact with those companies as their fleets gradually shift toward electric, autonomous vehicles. Before they reach that point, they’ll have to prove they can make their businesses self-sustaining without the help of new technology. Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi has received praise for his role in transforming the company’s culture, but some employees aren’t sure if he has the vision to lead them into the future. Batteries CEO Jagdeep Singh. QuantumScape Batteries are taking on a new importance as the auto industry transitions from gas-powered to electric vehicles. The battery pack is the most expensive part of an EV, and the biggest factor in determing how far it can drive between charges. Startups have struggled for years to reinvent the battery, but a new generation is hoping it’s cracked the code on cells that are safer and more energy-dense. The next generation of leaders Some of the rising stars of the autonomous-vehicle industry. Kodiak Robotics; Waymo; Nuro; LaunchSquad; Skye Gould/Insider In addition to profiling today’s top transportation-startup executives, Insider has also worked to identify the potential leaders of tomorrow. Below, you can read about the brightest up-and-comers in the electric and autonomous-vehicle industries.