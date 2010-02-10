Meet The Kid Who Scammed TechCrunch

Former TechCrunch intern Daniel Brusilovsky lost his job last week because he traded coverage for a new Mac computer.Mixergy interviewed him about the scandal. Watching the video, what struck us is how the 17-year-old was never supposed to be publishing stories in the first place.

But after he put his first one up in the middle of the night one night last summer — and it went to the top of tech news aggregator Techmeme — he gained enough credibility that TechCrunch let him publish another 69 stories.*

Of course, they’ve all been deleted now.

Check it out:



Correction: An earlier version of this post said Daniel published his first post without anyone’s permission. We got this impression from watching the video. TechCrunch’s Robin Wauters now tells us he helped Daniel with his post that night.

