Meet The Jon Stewart Of Egypt, Bassem Youssef

After the Egyptian revolution, a version of The Daily Show has taken Cairo by storm, mocking celebrities and holding TV stars accountable. Ursula Lindsey reports.



On a recent afternoon, a film crew trains spot lights and a camera on a trim, bright-eyed man sitting at a desk. Armed with a phone, a laptop and an air of mock-seriousness, the presenter is rehearsing his lines—a series of wisecracks, delivered with brio, that target celebrities and politicians.

This, though, isn’t a set in New York City but an apartment in a high-rise in suburban Cairo, home of the host, Bassem Youssef.

Continue reading at The Daily Beast →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.