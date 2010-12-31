Meet The Hundreds Of NYC Sanitation Workers Who Earn Over $100,000

NYC Sanitation Chief John Doherty

New York City sanitation bosses think they’ve got it so bad that they intentionally delayed snow-removal, according to the NY Post.So how bad have they got it?



City workers enjoyed steady employment through the recession, killer benefits and a generous pension package. Then there’s the pay. 315 sanitation workers earned over $100,000 in 2009, according to SeeThroughNY. The top guy, John Doherty, earned $205,180.

There are also perks that come with the job. While delaying clean-up for the city, sanitation workers promptly plowed the street in front of Doherty’s Staten Island home, according to the Daily News.

The Department of Sanitation is protesting a 6 per cent staff reduction in the past two years, along with demotions for 100 supervisors. That’s nothing to laugh at — and it could get worse — but is hardly justification for sabotage.

SEE ALSO: 8,074 MTA Workers Who Earn More Than $100,000

AND: 899 New York State Employees Who Earn More Than David Paterson

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.