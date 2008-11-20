Meet The Hedge Funders Keeping New York's Real Estate Market Alive

Hedge fund manager Karen Fleiss has been having trouble trading in her duplex apartment, first listing the property for $47.5 million, then dropping it all the way down to $34.5. Last week, she decided to try just selling the bottom floor (the duplex was originally two apartments) for $15 million.



NY Observer: In June, [Karen and her husband] put their 16-room, eight-bedroom duplex at 1030 Fifth Avenue on the market for $47.5 million. If the duplex had gotten that asking price, it would have been the most expensive co-op sale in the city’s history. “I’m buying something else, so what difference does it make to me?” Ms. Fleiss told The Observer in July when asked if it was a good time to be listing an apartment for so much money. “None! Zero!”

The price for the unit, on floors three and four, went down to $39.9 million in August and then to $34.5 million in October. But last week, Corcoran‘s Sharon Baum and Brown Harris Stevens‘ Fritzi Kallop listed the bottom floor—by itself—for $15 million.

“If she’s going to stay, she wants to stay on the fourth floor, that’s just the one she prefers,” Ms. Kallop said. “Originally, it was two apartments; she’s the one who combined them,” the broker pointed out. “She made a beautiful stairway—lovely!”

Reached at the apartment, Ms. Fleiss would only say, “None of this is new news.” When asked about why she and her husband took the extraordinary step of listing one of the duplex’s floors separately, she hung up.

Fortress Investment Group co-founder Randal Nardone, meanwhile, just closed on a $22 million purchase of a duplex “skyhome” at new Tribeca development 101 Warren Street. Unfortunately, Fortess’ stock is not skyrocketing.

NY Observer: Fortress Investment Group cofounder and COO Randal Nardone…[just closed on] a $22 million contract for a glass-walled duplex “skyhome” at the new Tribeca condo 101 Warren Street. (The 5,769-square-foot, five-bedroom apartment, with a 2,386-square-foot terrace, happens to actually be above the units listed as penthouses.)…

His Fortress stock has suffered a steep downfall since it went public early last year. On Tuesday afternoon, the share price was down to a new 52-week low, $2.22. The 52-week high was $19.50.

