Meet The Guy Who Got Steve Jobs To Allow Live-Streaming On The iPhone





Knocking Live Video‘s co-founder, Brian Meehan, was the one who convinced Steve Jobs to approve streaming video apps. That opened the door for a bunch of streaming video apps. This is a cool app that you can use to video with your family and they have a ton of things coming out. Does Steve Jobs have something like this up his sleeve for the next iPhone? I bet he does.

Here I meet him and get his story but also get a look at their latest video chat app that lets you do live video conversations on your iPhone or iPad or, now, your Android phone.

Also, check out how fast it’s being downloaded! This is a third-wave app, they are growing faster than Twitter or Foursquare and got to a million users faster than either of those. Wild growth.

Oh, and stick around to the end of the video to hear their experiences with Rackspace hosting.

Are you using Knocking? Why not?

