[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b214dcd00000000009b4cc4/image.jpg" link="http://www.businessinsider.com.au/meet-the-googlers-running-aol-2010-2/tim-amstrong-inspires-loyalty-with-charisma-1" caption="" source="" alt="Maureen Sullivan/Anne Hathaway" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

Starting at the very top, AOL (AOL) is these days run by former Google employees.



Ex-Google president Tim Armstrong is CEO. After him, AOL’s top sales exec, top tech exec, and top media exec are all former Googlers. There are many more.

Meet them →

There are many factors in this fate, but in the end, it boils down to two people.

They are Tim himself, and his former peer at Google (GOOG), Nikesh Arora.

Once upon a time, both Tim and Nikesh were top lieutenants to Google’s “business founder,” worldwide sales chief Omid Kordestani. The lead dogs in Omid’s vaunted “O-staff,” Tim ran US sales from New York and Nikesh ran Europe sales from London. The two vied for Omid’s job — maybe even Eric Schmidt’s.

Then, sometime around 2007 — about 8 years after he joined Google from a startup called Snowball.com — Tim implemented a new management structure in New York. Doing so, he promoted lots of his own loyal lieutenants to positions of power in Google’s US sales organisation.

As the economy tanked in 2008 and early 2009, it became clear that this management structure was unwieldy and needed undoing. For Tim, that meant demoting lots of his most loyal reports. An executive known to lead with inspiration and charisma, he balked at the task.

Just in time, AOL came calling, offering to buy Tim out of his Google stock and giving him a huge opportunity to turn around one of the best known brands on the Internet. Tim became AOL CEO in late winter 2009.

Not too long after, Omid semi-retired to become “senior advisor to office of the CEO and founders.”

This is where Nikesh Arora re-enters our story.

With Tim at AOL and Omid put to pasture, Nikesh became Google’s global ad boss in spring 2009. Among his first tasks was dismantling Tim’s 2007-era US sales management structure. Unlike Tim, Nikesh did not struggle with demoting lots of people.

Tim probably had trouble with that job because he earns loyalty from his troops with charisma and good feelings. Nikesh, says a source, “has no shame about being a jerk and doesn’t care that people don’t really like him, including clients.”

Suddenly, lots of Tim’s most loyal lieutenants at Google found themselves with less power and less prestige under a new boss with his own loyal reports.

Over time, many of them have quit Google. Some of them who have quit are now at AOL.

Of course, lots of the ex-Google employees at AOL didn’t end up there because they were demoted in a power struggle at the top of the company. There’s a whole class of ex-Googlers who came to AOL because they never got amazing positions to be demoted from. They are young and know that Tim Armstrong will give them a chance to succeed.

We’ve reached out to several Google and ex-Google employees to learn about these people running AOL.

Learn what we learned: Meet the Googlers running AOL →

[slideshow]

[slide

permalink=”tim-amstrong-inspires-loyalty-with-charisma-1″

title=”Tim Amstrong inspires loyalty with charisma”

content=”Google Title: President of the Americas Operations

AOL Title: CEO

If people didn’t like working for Tim, AOL wouldn’t be crawling with Googlers doing their second tour of duty with him.

The biggest knock on Tim’s performance at Google was that he wasn’t always tough enough to make unpleasant decisions and give people bad news.

That’s changed at AOL, a source tells us: ‘The tough things he was unable to do at Google (fire a lot of people, demote a bunch of people) he’s been able to do at AOL.’

That hasn’t cost him his popularity, though. ‘The troops LOVE him.’

It’s not clear he has a clear vision for AOL. That seems like a major problem, but a source puts it: ‘I don’t have a vision for that company. I don’t know who does.'”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b17df0e0000000000194a99/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”jeff-levick-is-a-big-picture-guy-2″

title=”Jeff Levick is a big picture guy”

content=”Google Title: Vice President, Industry Development and Marketing, Americas

AOL Title: President, Global Advertising and Strategy

Jeff’s turf at Google was extremely broad. He was in charge of strategy across all verticals, as well as marketing. After Tim left for AOL, Nikesh Arora decided this was too broad a portfolio for anyone.

If Jeff had stayed at Google, he would have found himself with a narrower assignment.

Just because AOL is a much smaller player than Google, the scope of Jeff’s job at AOL isn’t as broad as it once was at Google, but he’s a bigger fish in a smaller pond.

He has Tim’s ear, and an eye on the big picture.

Sources say Jeff is ‘a really smart guy,’ a ‘pleasant person,’ and a ‘hard worker,’ who is ‘very on point.’

Jeff’s personality isn’t sales-y. ‘Both by temperament and experience and by domain knowledge I just don’t see Jeff running a big media sales force, let a lone a very large organisation’ says a source.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/18b9b91458a2f949b5426500/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”david-eun-is-a-deals-guy-but-hes-an-analyst-at-heart-3″

title=”David Eun is a deals guy, but he’s an analyst at heart”

content=”Google Title: Vice President for Content Partnerships

AOL Title: President of Media and Studios

David’s biggest claim to fame is the large role he played in cutting the deal with the recording industry that paved the way for Vevo.

But making deals isn’t the most natural role for him, a source tells us. ‘I like Dave, but he’s kind of a technician… The transition from analyst to executive is still something he’s figuring out.’

Sources say one reason David is a ‘former Googler’ today is that he is also known to his former colleagues — specifically, Google CEO Eric Schmidt and global sales boss Nikesh Arora — as the guy who for two years couldn’t get CBS to put full-length versions of its shows on YouTube.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b6b236800000000006c2774/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”jared-grusd-is-tim-armstrongs-consigliere-4″

title=”Jared Grusd is Tim Armstrong’s consigliere”

content=”Google Title: Managing Counsel

AOL Title: Senior Vice-President, Business Development

At Google, Jared was the lawyer on Tim’s deals with AOL and MySpace. Jared also completely overhauled the way DoubleClick did business.

He never reported to Tim directly, but he was ‘a virtual member of Tim’s staff.’.

Now at AOL, Jeff has around 80 people working under him making deals. As head of biz dev, he reports to the CFO. But we’d bet he still has a lot of direct communication with Tim.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b8bd5de7f8b9a2e46af0500/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”erin-clift-gets-along-with-everyone-5″

title=”Erin Clift gets along with EVERYONE”

content=”Google Title: Director, Agency Relations

AOL Title: Senior Vice-President, Global Sales Development

Erin was at Google for over seven years before jumping ship for AOL. She rose up through the ranks, mostly working under Jeff Levick.

A source tells us he’s never heard anyone say anything bad about Erin. She’s smart, and she’s great at getting along with people, and getting people to get along with each other. She’s not seen as a strategic visionary, but she’s got a great skillset for her job.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/7eb9b9146293264a2cbaf000/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”the-troops-love-tim-castelli-but-hes-not-a-strategy-guy-6″

title=”The troops love Tim Castelli, but he’s not a strategy guy”

content=”Google Title: Managing Director, East Region

AOL Title: Vice-President, Eastern Sales

Tim was originally hired to be the head of New York sales, but found himself in charge of the east coast when Google realised that such a narrow focus didn’t make sense. In the reorganization that followed Tim Armstrong’s departure, Tim Castelli was the odd man out, put in charge of east coast tech sales.

A source says that Tim’s main strength is getting along with his own sales staff. The staff loves him, but the source says he has little to offer beyond that. As an inward-focused manager, he is great, but ‘he is not the guy’ for strategy and vision.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b8becca7f8b9a91592c0300/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”caroline-campbell-is-the-googler-in-pr-7″

title=”Caroline Campbell is the Googler in PR”

content=”Google Title: Senior Manager, Global Comm & Public Affairs

AOL Title: Vice-President, Corporate Communications

Caroline was a mid-level manager at Google. She left to take a VP job at PR firm Porter Novelli, but was only there a few months before moving on to her post at AOL.

Keep an eye on Caroline. Afterall, she’s the ex-Googler in New York while her boss, communications EVP Tricia Primrose Wallace, is a long-time AOLer who commutes from Virginia.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b8bd95d7f8b9a0d417f0000/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”jeff-reynar-is-the-actual-ex-google-engineer-8″

title=”Jeff Reynar is the actual Ex-Google engineer”

content=”Google Title: Engineering Manager

AOL Title: Head of Technology

Jeff spent two years as CTO of DBT labs inbetween his engineering job at Google and his current run at AOL. He’s come a long way in that time, as he now reports directly to Tim.

Jeff is a tech guy all the way, not a suit. He’s interested in great ways to use technology, not in how to make money off of it.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b8bdcb97f8b9a724d740200/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”maureen-sullivan-is-the-assistant-turned-acting-cmo-9″

title=”Maureen Sullivan is the assistant turned acting-CMO”

content=”Google Title: Executive Assistant to Tim Armstrong

AOL Title: Chief of Staff

Maureen agreed to her role as Tim’s EA at Google with the understanding that he would gradually involve her in more of the substantive work of the company. He sure did.

By the time she left Google, she was essentially handling all of Tim’s business. Now she has a prime spot at AOL. No one doubts her talents, but some worry she may be too junior to handle all of the responsibility that Tim has given her.

We don’t share these concerns. Maureen has been AOL’s acting CMO for some time now. You know the whole ‘Aol.’ thing? That’s Maureen.“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b214dcd00000000009b4cc4/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”kal-amin-is-a-fixer-who-has-been-with-tim-forever-10″

title=”Kal Amin is a fixer who has been with Tim forever”

content=”Google Title: Director, Global Market Development

AOL Title: Senior Vice-President, Global Business Operations

Kal has worked with Tim since before Google, when they were both at Snowball.com. He’s bright and capable, but a source says he wasn’t pushed very hard at Google, and was basically coasting along there.

He’s an operations guy. At Google, he worked behind the scenes, making sure everyone else had what they needed. That’s his job at AOL now.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b8bde187f8b9a3538f10800/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”kristin-kovner-is-every-ex-googler-at-aol-11″

title=”Kristin Kovner is every ex-Googler at AOL”

content=”Google Title: Head of Industry Marketing, YouTube

AOL Title: Director of Marketing, AOL Advertising

Kristin is one of the many new mid-level AOLers who came up at Google. A magna cum laude Yale grad, she is smart and driven, but there is only room for so many smart people to rise to the top at Google. With so much Google blood at the top, AOL is a natural place for the Kristen Kovners to try to shine.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b8848ed7f8b9a8d3d7f0200/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”dont-miss-12″

title=”Don’t Miss…”

content=”Admit It, The New AOL.com Looks Beautiful“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b210add0000000000a58fa8/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[/slideshow]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.