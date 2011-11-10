A German Hedge Fund Exec Has Already Booked Two Trips To Space

Spaceship One

So how many space trips have you booked?Michael Blum, a German national and the COO of Hedgeye Risk Management, already has two trips to outer space set in his calendar to look forward to, Reuters reports (via Money Control).



That means he’ll be taken 62 miles above ground level in an aircraft at which point he’ll feel weightless and be able to see the whole planet.

Blum’s first trip is with Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Atlantic, which is set to begin its voyages around 2013. Blum will probably blast off with them toward the end of 2013 or the beginning of 2014. His second trip will be with Dutch-based Space Expedition Curacao (probably later in 2014).

On that flight, Blum will get the chance to co-pilot the expedition, so it will be good that he’ll have the first trip under his belt.

It should be noted that Blum is a licensed pilot, and that he’s been doing G-force/weightlessness simulations with Virgin Atlantic for some time.

“I’ve dived with great white sharks off the coast of Mexico. I’ve also driven racing cars. But this experience is going to be by far the most interesting and significant,” he said.

As for how much all of this cost, Blum wouldn’t say… but reports suggest it costs around $20,000 to fly to space with Virgin alone.

