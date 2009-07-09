Meet The Future Of AOL

A big part of AOL’s future is as a Time Inc. of the 21st century.



And besides maybe gadget blog Engadget, the best sign that AOL can make that strategy work is the massive success that is celebrity gossip rag TMZ.com, a joint venture between AOL and parent-company Time Warner’s (TWX) Telepictures.

In this interview with BoomTown‘s Kara Swisher, TMZ managing editor Harvey Levin explains how his pub has completely owned the Michael Jacksons story — from breaking the news of his death to this week’s memorial service. Watch:



