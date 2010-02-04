Meet The Former Banker Who's About To Replace Barack Obama

Last night, Illinois Democrats selected State Treasurer Alexi Giannoulias to be their candidate in this November’s Senate election.



This is Obama’s seat that he’ll be vying for.

(Currently the seat is held temporarily by the Blagojevish-appointed Roland Burris, but he didn’t even try for his party’s nomination)

He’s also a former banker, having managed the small Broadway Bank in Edgewater Illinois after graduating from Law School.

As Illinois is a strong Democratic state, Giannoulias will probably win.

And it’s good timing too. Illinois is widely seen as the next California, budget-wise. If we had his job, we’d want to get out of dodge ASAP.

