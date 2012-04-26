Meet The Folks On The Dating Site Where 'Beautiful People Travel Free' With 'Generous' Men

Photo: MissTravel.com
Dating website MissTravel.com began promoting itself yesterday with this YouTube video. The site is targeted at wealthy travellers and businessmen willing to pay the travel expenses of women who want to see the world with them. It promises “travel dating for generous and attractive people,” under the slogan, “Who needs money, beautiful people travel free!”
You could be forgiven for thinking that this is a thinly veiled long-distance prostitution service for business travellers. The fact that the company was launched by Brandon Wade, founder of SeekingArrangement.com, SeekingMillionaire.com and WhatsYourPrice.com, probably won’t reduce that suspicion.
But you’d be wrong, the company says. “Escorts are not welcome,” it insists. In fact, it has a whole section devoted to deterring hookers from using the site: “This is not an escort site, nor will we permit any type of escorting on this site. MissTravel.com is strictly an online dating service for people who are looking for a travel partner.”
It even has an “Absolutely No Escorts” logo.
So who are the businessmen using MissTravel.com, and the women who want to be in the window seat next to them? We poked around the site to find out.
This is MissTravel.com's basic pitch: If you're willing to date a rich, male stranger, he'll pay your travel expenses.
Watch the site's launch video below.
The company, which produced this logo, says:
'MissTravel.com is intended to be used as an online dating website. Our members expect to find genuine profiles, with genuine opportunities to fall in love and enter into a relationship. We understand that every member has a different motivation for joining this site, but we do not support any members who are registering as escorts. This is not an escort site, nor will we permit any type of escorting on this site. MissTravel.com is strictly an online dating service for people who are looking for a travel partner.'
'There are thousands of frequent travellers who hate to travel alone,' the company says.
'These generous travellers are doctors, lawyers, bankers, athletes, executives, entrepreneurs and millionaires looking to travel with an attractive person like you.
'Best of all they have the money and they're willing to spend it on you.
'You can earn frequent flyer miles … now boarding!'
There are risks. The site says:
Never travel out of the country or to a different city to meet someone you do not know well.
We do not perform background check on our members, so please proceed with extreme caution.
She's 28, 5'7', has a graduate degree, works in real estate and wants to go to Rio. She 'knows how to make her man very realy happy for longtime…' her profile says.
He's 27, 5'7', self-employed, and says, 'I am seeking FRIENDS WITH BENEFITS and NO STRINGS ATTACHED. Contact me if you are interested in going to Punta Cana every two to three months.' (He also asked us to conceal his identity, so we put a black box on his face.)
She's 49, 5'3', a personal assistant, and she wants to travel to New York. She says, 'Of course it will be perfect to find great mental and physical chemistry.'
She's 37, 5'9' and would like to visit Amsterdam. 'I've been told I'm a great catch, but I just won't accept anyone in my life. I'm athletic and in great shape.'
He's 30, 6'1', works in technology and wants to visit Miami. 'I live my life the way I want to live it. If you think you can handle me, you know what to do. ;)'
She's 20, 5'1', a student and wants to visit Buenos Aires. She says: 'Physically I am very open. I see sex as a wonder in life not unlike the necessity to eat, breathe and survive. Like our planet, I think that the different aspects and facets of sexuality deserve to be explored. However, respect is of even more importance, so sex and respect need to go hand in hand.'
He's 64, 5'9', a 'business executive,' and he wants to visit Las Vegas. He's 'Looking for an intelligent, witty, attractive, warm woman to explore oceans, beaches, beautiful pools, exciting cities.'
She's 24, 5'5', an assistant marketing manager, who wants to visit Buenos Aires. (A lot of women on the site have Buenos Aires on their checklists.)
He's 39, 6'0', and adds, 'I lead an unconventional, international jet-set James Bond adventure lifestyle. I am NOT a sugar daddy per-say, just a well-off guy looking for partner-in-crime (happy to pay the way however).'
She's 24, 5'3', wants to visit Buenos Aires (again) and is a notary trainee. 'I studied law, but I'm not quite sure if I want to pass my life working in an office.'
He's 43, a petroleum landman, and wants to visit New York. 'I work and am on the road doing so much of the time. When I have a free long weekend, I enjoy going somewhere relaxing and a companion completes the trip.'
She's 42, 5'7', and a volunteer. 'The perfect travel parter would be well groomed, attractive, gentleman knows how to enjoy life and treat a lady.'
