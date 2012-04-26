Meet The Folks On The Dating Site Where 'Beautiful People Travel Free' With 'Generous' Men

MissTravel.com: Don’t try this at home.

Photo: MissTravel.com

Dating website MissTravel.com began promoting itself yesterday with this YouTube video. The site is targeted at wealthy travellers and businessmen willing to pay the travel expenses of women who want to see the world with them. It promises “travel dating for generous and attractive people,” under the slogan, “Who needs money, beautiful people travel free!”

You could be forgiven for thinking that this is a thinly veiled long-distance prostitution service for business travellers. The fact that the company was launched by Brandon Wade, founder of SeekingArrangement.com, SeekingMillionaire.com and WhatsYourPrice.com, probably won’t reduce that suspicion.



But you’d be wrong, the company says. “Escorts are not welcome,” it insists. In fact, it has a whole section devoted to deterring hookers from using the site: “This is not an escort site, nor will we permit any type of escorting on this site. MissTravel.com is strictly an online dating service for people who are looking for a travel partner.”

It even has an “Absolutely No Escorts” logo.

So who are the businessmen using MissTravel.com, and the women who want to be in the window seat next to them? We poked around the site to find out.

