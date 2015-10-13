Meet the Ferrari heir who is about to become a billionaire

This month, Fiat Chrysler will spin off its most valuable asset — legendary Italian supercar maker Ferrari — in an IPO that values the company at nearly $US10 billion. One of the biggest beneficiaries of the deal will be Piero Ferrari whose 10% stake in the company will make him a billionaire, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index.
Ferrari, who is currently a vice chairman of the company, has been involved with the family business for three decades. Unlike many heirs of high-profile companies, he has remained low key — preferring to work in the background as opposed to hunt for the spotlight.
