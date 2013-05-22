Meet The FBI Dream Team That Brings Together Ex-Green Berets And Navy SEALs

Geoffrey Ingersoll
Then-director of the FBI William H. Webster watched in awe as the newly established Army Delta special operators tore through hostage simulations.

He knew he had to come up with an equivalent force for domestic hostage situations.

So Webster undertook the task of establishing the FBI’s Hostage Rescue Team, an elite unit that would train right beside America’s toughest operators, picking up all their tactics techniques and procedures along the way.

In fact, since its establishment in 1983, many former SEALs, Marines, and Green Berets have gone on to try out for the FBI’s HRT.

Over the years, the rigorous standards paid off in more than 800 operations — Most recently in 2011 when they helped kill a few Somali pirates and then when they rescued a boy from a hostage-taker hunkered down in a bunker.

The HRT training centre is located at the FBI Academy on the Marine Base in Quantico, Virginia. (Those are Marine Corps pull-up bars.)

They have several specialties that have been primarily developed in the military, and in fact they often train right beside the nation's most elite operators.

At their own specially designed 'shoot-house' they practice military urban tactics.

Close quarters battle tactics include room clearing ...

crossing danger areas using smoke and cover fire ...

They also learn specialised low-altitude helicopter assaults ...

SCUBA and underwater forms of demolition or bomb mitigation ...

Airborne parachute insertions ...

They also have a whole group of snipers who basically qualify right up with military operators.

In fact many of them were previously military operators.

Their numbers have always been a bit low, no more than 300 operators in total since 1983.

Even if they were former SEALs, they still have to do a mandatory two-year stint as an FBI investigator ...

prior to stepping into the shadows as America's premiere domestic counter-terror unit.

