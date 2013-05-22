Meet The FBI Dream Team That Brings Together Ex-Green Berets And Navy SEALs

Then-director of the FBI William H. Webster watched in awe as the newly established Army Delta special operators tore through hostage simulations.



He knew he had to come up with an equivalent force for domestic hostage situations.

So Webster undertook the task of establishing the FBI’s Hostage Rescue Team, an elite unit that would train right beside America’s toughest operators, picking up all their tactics techniques and procedures along the way.

In fact, since its establishment in 1983, many former SEALs, Marines, and Green Berets have gone on to try out for the FBI’s HRT.

Over the years, the rigorous standards paid off in more than 800 operations — Most recently in 2011 when they helped kill a few Somali pirates and then when they rescued a boy from a hostage-taker hunkered down in a bunker.

