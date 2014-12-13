Meet The Family Who Instagrams Their Life On The Road

Meet the Works family.

In 2011, Josh, Jessa, and their son Jack left everything they knew behind and chose to purchase an Airstream bus to travel the country.

They saw it all from the comfort of their tiny, mobile home. From the mountains of Colorado to the beaches of Southern California, it seemed that the Works family had managed to experience everything the USA had to offer.

And they captured it all on their incredible Instagram feed.

Now, nearly four years later, they’re starting a new chapter in a Kansas farmhouse. Goodbye, Airstream! We’ve covered the Works clan in the past, now let’s take a look at some of the best photos from their travels.

