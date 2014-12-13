Meet The Family Who Instagrams Their Life On The Road

Meet the Works family.
In 2011, Josh, Jessa, and their son Jack left everything they knew behind and chose to purchase an Airstream bus to travel the country.
They saw it all from the comfort of their tiny, mobile home. From the mountains of Colorado to the beaches of Southern California, it seemed that the Works family had managed to experience everything the USA had to offer.
And they captured it all on their incredible Instagram feed.
Now, nearly four years later, they’re starting a new chapter in a Kansas farmhouse. Goodbye, Airstream! We’ve covered the Works clan in the past, now let’s take a look at some of the best photos from their travels.
They wanted to do something different and change up their routine. They also wanted to see the country with their son in tow.
They had to take a lot of things into consideration, including money, health insurance, and education for their son.
But it was well worth it -- the Works trio became somewhat of a professional travelling family, and inspired many others to do the same along the way.
Thanks to Instagram and social media, Josh and Jessa were able to share all of their travels with anyone who wanted to follow along.
Jack has grown up on the road. His parents brag that he's a great traveller, and knows how to set up and break down camp as well as they do!
The family has maintained a few traditions. Every year, they 'measure' Jack at Kansas' Tuttle Creek Spillway.
After a few months on the road, the family realised they didn't need much to be comfortable and happy.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.