Meet The Facebook Movie Stars

Nicholas Carlson

West Wing writer Aaron Sorkin’s Facebook movie, “The Social Network,” has an official cast, Variety reports.

Jesse Eisenberg (Zombieland) will play Mark Zuckerberg. Justin Timberlake (N*Sync) will play Napster founder Sean Parker. Indie actor Andrew Garfield will play estranged Facebook cofounder Eduardo Saverin. Fight Club‘s David Fincher will direct.

Bonus: Clips of all three actors in action →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.