Meet The Facebook Employees Zuckerberg Loves Least

Is there a growing divide between Facebook’s product-makers and Facebook’s money-makers?One close company watcher thinks so.



The conflict starts with CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s public stance that whether or not Facebook makes lot of money off ads doesn’t really matter to him.

During a press conference about privacy the other day, he said, “I always read these articles that are like ‘OK you guys must be doing this because it’s going to make you more money.’ And honestly for people inside the company that could not ring less true.”

“We are working on building an ad business, and that’s a big part of what we do. But when we’re building platform and when we’re building these user services that we offer for people, it factors in like, not at all.”

David Kirkpatrick, author of the ridiculously well-reported The Facebook Effect, supposes that Mark’s anti-revenue attitude may be causing strife between employees at the company – starting with Mark and his COO, Sheryl Sandberg.

In an interview with SAI, David said, “Her job is monetization and ads and Mark made it very clear the other day that’s just not his priority. He makes it clear all the time, but he was quite explicit in public the other day.”

“You’ve got to believe that this growing ad sales force at Facebook, which is now over 200 people – a lot of those people, they’re commissioned-based – they’re not thrilled to hear the CEO saying ‘I don’t really care that much about advertising.’ That’s got to be a problem. Those people all report through to Sheryl. So it creates problems for her, unquestionably.”

So, is there resentment toward Mark’s attitude among Facebook’s salespeople – who could probably find careers selling anywhere? We want to know. Tip us at 646 484 6438 or [email protected]

