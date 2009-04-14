The Doomsayers Inherit The Earth (SLIDESHOW)

Click Here To Start >



The financial crisis has turned bearish pundits into media stars. But it can be a chore keeping track of who’s who. Some believe in gold. Some think the Federal Reserve is a fraud. Others think the future of the world lies in Asia. We’ve created this handy guide to keep them all straight.

We’ve scored them all on a 1-100 scale to help you know which ones have the scariest views

