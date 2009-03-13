The Director Of Twilight 3: Juan Antonio Bayona (Maybe)*

UPDATE 2: Ok, so now Summit’s president of production, Erik Feig, tells Patrick Goldstein at The LA Times that they haven’t offered the job to Bayona:

“The ‘Eclipse’ directing job hasn’t been offered to Juan Antonio or anyone else,” he told me. “We’ve met with three or four talented filmmakers and we’ll be meeting with three or four more other candidates before we make any decision. No one has been offered the job.”

(Drew still has a shot.) But seriously, Summit, when you do pick a director, let us know.

UPDATE: Proving that there’s an element of truth in every piece of gossip, Juan Antonio Bayona will direct the third Twilight film, Eclipse, sources close to Summit told Nikki Finke tonight. (Better luck next time, Drew Barrymore.)

EARLIER: rumours are still swirling that Paul Weitz or even Drew Barrymore could helm the movie version of the third Twilight novel, Eclipse. But could horror-movie wunderkind and Guillermo Del Toro protege Juan Antonio Bayona be the man behind the lens?

The Hollywood Reporter‘s Risky Business Blog claims that while many other director rumours have been squelched, Bayona’s name “has surfaced more in recent days as the man who could land the job, in what would mark a bold departure for the franchise.”

Indeed, if he gets the job, Summit will have chosen three directors with markedly divergent backgrounds to helm its first three Twilight films, which seems like it could produce a schizophrenic series, but, then again, we haven’t even seen the second film.

THR’s Risky Biz Blog meanwhile thinks the shift makes sense.

“Eclipse,” while continuing the romances and love triangles of previous books, does contain a mystery of unsolved murders that protags Bella and Edward seek to solve. (Notably, Bayona’s debut “The Orphanage” also contained a plotline centering on children who had been killed under mysterious circumstances.) It also features battles between werewolves and vampires that could call for a practiced genre hand.

Nonetheless, it would be interesting to see what Bayona could do with a Twilight film since he’s previously produced high-quality horror fare like The Orphanage.

