Meet The Developers Of New Video Game 'Dishonored' & Tour Their Texas Headquarters

Photo: Courtesy of Arkane Studios

Harvey Smith and Raphael Colantonio are the developers of Dishonored, the upcoming game by Arkane Studios and Bethesda Softworks featuring stealth, revenge, and the supernatural. The game follows Corvos Atano, an assassin blessed with supernatural powers (how many assassins can possess a fish and then travel through underwater pipes?) as he attempts to right the wrong after being falsely accused of assassinating the Empress.



Needless to say, this game promises to be a heavy-hitter and also features some talented Hollywood voice actors, including Susan Sarandon, Brad Dourif, Carrie Fisher, John Slattery, and Lena Heady.

While Dishonored is set to be released October 9 for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, we just couldn’t wait for another two months, so we chatted with developers Smith and Colantonio to get further info on the game that promises to be one of the best releases of 2012.

Here’s what the developer duo had to say:

Dishonored is a particular mixture of first-person shooter, role-playing game and simulation and can be approached as a direct, brutal combat game or as a subtle, atmospheric stealth game; you are free to play very violently or literally without killing a single person.

Our AI is variable, based on sight, sound and imperfect awareness, which means that the AI may or may not notice the plan, and changes plans while moving through the world based on various decision-making branches. All of this forms a matrix of possibility that you can intuitively or deliberately weave your way through. This results in a minute to minute micro-narrative that is different for each player, each time someone plays.

So what are you waiting for?

