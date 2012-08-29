Meet The Developers Of New Video Game 'Dishonored' & Tour Their Texas Headquarters

Photo: Courtesy of Arkane Studios
Harvey Smith and Raphael Colantonio are the developers of Dishonored, the upcoming game by Arkane Studios and Bethesda Softworks featuring stealth, revenge, and the supernatural. The game follows Corvos Atano, an assassin blessed with supernatural powers (how many assassins can possess a fish and then travel through underwater pipes?) as he attempts to right the wrong after being falsely accused of assassinating the Empress.
Needless to say, this game promises to be a heavy-hitter and also features some talented Hollywood voice actors, including Susan Sarandon, Brad Dourif, Carrie Fisher, John Slattery, and Lena Heady.
While Dishonored is set to be released October 9 for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, we just couldn’t wait for another two months, so we chatted with developers Smith and Colantonio to get further info on the game that promises to be one of the best releases of 2012.
Here’s what the developer duo had to say:
Dishonored is a particular mixture of first-person shooter, role-playing game and simulation and can be approached as a direct, brutal combat game or as a subtle, atmospheric stealth game; you are free to play very violently or literally without killing a single person.
Our AI is variable, based on sight, sound and imperfect awareness, which means that the AI may or may not notice the plan, and changes plans while moving through the world based on various decision-making branches. All of this forms a matrix of possibility that you can intuitively or deliberately weave your way through. This results in a minute to minute micro-narrative that is different for each player, each time someone plays.
So what are you waiting for?
Hi I'm Harvey Smith. I'm a game designer on visionary hits, including Deus Ex. I joined Arkane Studios in 2008 and currently work alongside Raphael as the co-director of Dishonored.
And I'm Raphael Colantonio. I have over 18 years of experience in the video game business. I founded Arkane Studios in 1999 and now serve as the co-director of Dishonored.
This is our office! We are based in Austin, Texas but the other Arkane office is in Lyon, France. You'd think coordinating from these two locations would be difficult but we manage thanks to daily video conference calls.
Video conference calls with the Lyon office are a regular part of every day for us. We actually leave the video conference link up all day between our desks and Dishonored's Lead Producer, Julien Roby, in the Lyon office. This also helps the whole dev team stay in contact with each other despite the distance.
Always inspired by Dishonored, Raphael keeps a stuffed mouse at his desk, from which he can keep an eye on the entire office.
Next to our desks is a cork board. It's super handy because we're always changing and coming up with new ideas and game artwork.
Here we are in our shared but open office area. It's important for us to have fluid and open communication with the rest of the dev team.
This is an awesome set of tarot cards available for those who pre-ordered Dishonored from GameStop. There's cards of Madame of The Golden Cat Bathhouse, one of the Pendleton brothers (who are corrupt members of Parliament and supporters of the Lord Regent – this is the middle tarot card pictured), and Admiral Havelock (a Loyalist who helps Corvo, the main character, and is voiced by actor John Slattery).
