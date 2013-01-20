Meet The Classy Booth Babes Of The Detroit Auto Show

Alex Davies
detroit auto show 2013 naias booth babes

Photo: Alex Davies / Business Insider

We were in Detroit early last week for the press days before the opening of the North American International Auto Show, where we saw dozens of brand new cars.Just as eye-catching were the many models — also referred to as “booth babes” — hired by automakers to pose for photos and draw the attention, and hopefully appreciation, of the many show-goers.

We even spotted an especially rare breed while in Detroit: the booth hunk.

Disclosure: Ford paid for our travel and lodging expenses to visit the North American International Auto Show this year.

Toyota's models wore red dresses.

We think the red clashes with the raspberry-coloured Prius, but that's OK.

This model posed for a photo in Dodge's area of Cobo Hall, where the show was held.

This was the only 'booth babe' we saw wearing a pass around her neck, like the journalists at the show.

Maserati had models with all of its cars.

We caught this one having a bit of fun.

But for the most part, they were on duty and happy to pose.

This may be the coolest pose we saw from all of the 'booth babes.'

Here's the new Maserati Quattroporte, one of the coolest cars at the Detroit show.

This model stepped back so a show employee could clean the Audi she was standing with.

This blonde model was hanging out with Land Rover's offerings.

This lady, wearing the same blue dress, posed for a photo with the Range Rover.

We spotted the show's only 'booth hunk' in front of the Lincoln MKC concept.

Then he stepped out of the way, leaving a woman to pose for photos.

The white roof of this Fiat was offset nicely by the white dress of the 'booth babe' standing next to it.

Now concentrate on the cars.

