These Ships Have Russia Considering A Missile Strike Against Europe

Photo: US Navy

The Navy is deploying four Guided Missile destroyers to Rota, Spain to serve as an integral part of the European defence Shield.The shield has been riling up Russia since it was announced, and in May the Kremlin came out and said it was not ruling out a first strike against the NATO shield in Europe.



Not long after the strike was threatened a story came out saying that Obama would release classified data on the shield to the Russians in an effort to calm them down.

No word on that yet, but then again, we know Obama wants to wait until after the election to assuage Russian concerns.

In the meantime, we took a look at the four destroyers headed over to Spain — the USS Ross, USS Porter, USS Carney and the USS Cook that riled the Russian’s up in the first place.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.