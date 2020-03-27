Meet the Cuomo family, the New York political dynasty that's become the face of America's response to the coronavirus pandemic

Michael Nagle/Getty Images Some members of the Cuomo Family: Mario (L), Andrew (C), Matilda (R)

The Cuomo family is one of the most notable dynasties in New York’s political history. The late Mario Cuomo was the governor of New York for over a decade, serving three terms. His eldest son, Andrew, is the current governor of New York, while his youngest son, Chris, is a primetime news anchor on CNN.

In recent weeks, the Cuomo family has been in the national spotlight due to the praise Andrew has been receiving for the way he’s handling New York’s coronavirus outbreak. New York State has over 30,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with over 17,500 cases in New York City alone, according to CNN’s latest updates as of Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Chris Cuomo has been covering the pandemic on CNN. The two brothers actually went on air together to talk about the virus; a now-trending clip shows the brothers not only talking about the pandemic, but also getting into a brotherly tiff about who is their mother’s favourite child.

Keep reading to find out more about the Cuomo family and some of its most prominent members.

The Cuomo family is one of the most powerful and influential New York political dynasties ever.

Michael Nagle/Getty Images

The most notable members of the family are Mario, the former three-term governor of New York State, Andrew, the current governor of New York State, and Chris, a CNN primetime news anchor.

Andrew Cuomo has been in the national spotlight in recent weeks as people praise the way he is leading New York State through the coronavirus pandemic.

Reuters/Brendan McDermid New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during an announcement at The Moynihan Train Hall in New York City, U.S., August 17, 2017.

New York is the hardest hit state in the US, with 32,700 cases as of Wednesday.

Cases are expected to peak within the next three weeks, and a temporary morgue has even been built outside of New York City’s Bellevue Hospital.

On March 20, the governor signed an executive order telling all non-essential businesses to keep their employees home, starting the evening of Sunday, March 23, Business Insider’s Bryan Pietsch reported. The order also told New Yorkers to avoid gathering in groups and to avoid public transportation unless absolutely needed.

He also also implemented “Matilda’s Law,” a reference to his mother, which seeks to give protection to those over the age of 70 during the pandemic.

A recent Business Insider poll revealed that Cuomo and infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci are the most trusted leaders in America on the coronavirus right now, with both ranking far above President Donald Trump.

His father Mario Cuomo was born in South Jamaica, Queens, on June 15, 1932.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Rodale)

Mario’s parents were immigrants from Italy, both hailing from Campania, a region in the south. After coming to America, they owned a store in South Jamaica, Queens.

Mario attended St. John’s University for both college and law school, graduating with his JD in 1956. He worked for various small firms before becoming a partner at the law firm of Comer, Weisbrod, Froeb and Charles, though he left in 1974 to run for Lieutenant Governor of New York.

However, the gubernatorial ticket he ran on lost. Instead, Governor-elect Hugh Carey brought him on as Secretary of State of New York, a position Mario held from 1975 to 1978. After that, he served as the Lieutenant Governor of New York from 1979 to 1982.



Before becoming lieutenant governor, Mario unsuccessfully ran for New York City mayor.

Bowers/Getty Images

The race between Mario Cuomo, and, then-US Representative Ed Koch for New York City mayor was infamously tense and heated. Koch ended up winning the election.



Mario was the governor of New York from 1983 to 1994.

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo embraces his father Mario after being re-election at the U.S. midterm race in New York, November 4, 2014.

As governor, Mario was known for his bold public presence and often found himself at odds with the state legislature over issues such as taxes and program cuts. He was a noted liberal and known for being a “tenacious debater.”

As John Cassidy of The New Yorker noted, the former governor became known for his speech at the 1984 Democratic Convention in San Francisco where he famously told then-President Ronald Reagan that Reagan “ought to know that this nation is more ‘A Tale of Two Cities’ than it is just ‘a shining city on a hill.”

Mario himself described his political philosophy as “progressive pragmatism” and spoke up for many marginalised communities. He did increase state spending on public education and health care, but he also built more prisons than any other state elected official before him.



In 1991, Mario almost ran for president.

AP New York Gov. Mario Cuomo gives thumbs up gesture with both hands during his keynote address to the opening session of the Democratic National Convention Tuesday, July 17, 1984 in San Francisco’s Moscon Centre.

In his profile of Andrew Cuomo, The Atlantic’s Edward-Isaac Dovere recounted how Mario almost flew to New Hampshire to file his presidential bid for the 1992 election, but then backed out at the last minute because “[New York] state Senate Republicans were fighting him over the budget.”

“It seems to me I cannot turn my attention to New Hampshire while this threat hangs over the head of the New Yorkers that I’ve sworn to put first,” he said at a news conference, just moments after he pulled out of filing his presidential ticket at the last minute.



Mario was also nearly then-President Bill Clinton’s first appointment to the Supreme Court in 1993.

Walter Leporati/Getty Images

According to The New Yorker’s Hendrik Hertzberg, Clinton “had long known whom he wanted for his first appointment” to the Supreme Court:Mario Cuomo.

After weeks of “back-and-forth” between Clinton’s aide, George Stephanopoulos, and Andrew Cuomo, representing his dad, Mario decided he wouldn’t accept the appointment. But he wavered on that decision two months later, when Clinton finally decided on his second choice, and Andrew informed Stephanopoulos that his father would accept the Supreme Court appointment if it was offered again.

Ultimately, in June, Mario decided he couldn’t accept after all and told Stephanopoulos not to have the president call him.

“I surrender so many opportunities of service if I take the Court. I feel that I would abandon what I have to do,” Mario told him, according to Stephanopoulos’ White House memoir “All Too Human.”

Mario married Matilda Raffa in 1954, when he was still a law student.

Dan Cronin/NY Daily News via Getty Images Mario Cuomo is sworn in as 52nd governor of New York by Judge Charles Desmond as Cuomo’s wife Matilda, looks on in Albany.

The two met in 1951, when she was attending the teachers’ college at St. John’s while Mario was in law school there.

Matilda and Mario had five kids together: Andrew, Maria, Margaret, Madeline, and Chris, all of whom were born and raised in Queens. Mario died in 2015 of heart failure.



Both of Matilda’s parents were Italian immigrants hailing from Sicily.

Stephen Lovekin/FilmMagic / Getty Images

Matilda was born in 1931, though her birth name is actually Mattia. According to the Chicago Tribune’s Paula Cohen, her name was changed to Matilda because her teachers used to call her Matilda rather than Mattia.

A noted advocate for women and children, Matilda is the founder of Mentoring USA, a program which assigns students mentors to help curb the student drop-out rate. In 2015, Matilda was inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame for her lifetime of advocacy.

In March 2020, when her son, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, began passing laws to help fight the spread of the coronavirus in New York State, he announced a law named after his mother: “Matilda’s Law” provides protection for New Yorkers over the age of 70, in addition to those with compromised immune systems and underlying diseases.



Andrew Cuomo, the oldest Cuomo sibling, is currently the governor of New York.

AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks to supporters during an election night watch party hosted by the New York State Democratic Committee in New York.

He attended Fordham University and Albany Law School.

Before becoming governor, Andrew was the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development under the Clinton Administration from 1997 to 2001.

In 2006, he became the New York State Attorney General. He was elected and sworn in as Governor of New York in 2011; in 2015, he was re-elected and sworn in again.



When Andrew Cuomo was inaugurated in 2011, it was the first time in state history that a father and son had both been elected governor, according to the New York Times.

REUTERS/Mike Segar New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks in front of stacks of medical protective supplies during a news conference at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Centre, which will be partially converted into a temporary hospital during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, New York, U.S., March 24, 2020.

As governor, he helped to legalise same-sex marriage in New York, helped form the United States Climate Alliance, passed strict gun control laws, increased minimum wage, and legalised medical marijuana.

As Business Insider previously reported, Andrew Cuomo makes at least $US200,000 a year as the governor of New York.

In a March 2019 profile by The Atlantic’s Edward-Isaac Dovere, Cuomo was described as “irritating, confounding, and egotistical [but] he can also be engaging, intense, and charismatic.”

Dovere also noted that despite the fact that “most politicians in New York and beyond can’t stand him,” Cuomo “wins [elections] in landslides.”



Andrew’s tenure has not been without controversy.

Reuters/Andrew Kelly New York Governor Andrew Cuomo delivers remarks at a news conference regarding the first confirmed case of coronavirus in New York State in Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 2, 2020.

In 2014, his administration faced criticism after it was accused of interfering with an ethics commission, according to Vox’s Andrew Prokop. And in 2018, Joseph Percoco, a close Cuomo family friend and Andrew’s aide, was convicted of corruption.

In October 2019, Andrew again faced controversy when he used a racial epithet on the radio as he quoted a New York Times op-ed about slurs against Italian-Americans.

“They used an expression that southern Italians were called, I believe they were saying southern Italians, Sicilians – I’m half Sicilian – were called, quote-unquote and pardon my language, but I’m just quoting the [New York] Times: ‘n– wops.’ N-word wops, as a derogatory comment,” Cuomo said, according to the New York Post.

He was once married to Kerry Kennedy, the daughter of Robert F. Kennedy.

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images) New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks to supporters during an election night watch party hosted by the New York State Democratic Committee in New York.

Andrew and Kerry got married in 1990 after just 18 months of dating, according to People. Their first date, according to a 2003 article in the New York Times, was a tour of a homeless shelter. Kerry reportedly said this is where she first fell in love with him.

They had two kids together before divorcing in 2005.

Andrew later began dating Sandra Lee, who is a host on Food Network. They split in 2019.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for HBO Andrew Cuomo with then-partner Sandra Lee.

Lee and Cuomo met in 2005 at a cocktail party in the Hamptons, according to People. They began living together in 2008.

During their decade-plus relationship, Sandra and Andrew lived in a home in Westchester. The property was on the market with an asking price of $US1.7 million as of August, Curbed reports. It first hit the market earlier that year, in May, with a $US2.3 million price tag.



According to a 2012 interview with the New York Times, when Sandra first met Andrew, she described him as a “huge, musclebound man.”

Alex Wong/Getty Images New York State Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his girlfriend and television chef Sandra Lee speak to members of the media as they arrive at the White House for a state dinner October 18, 2016 in Washington, DC.

Sandra also addressed why they’d never married, even though Andrew, at the time, was rumoured to be making a presidential run and, as Goldman noted, “People without spouses don’t get elected president anymore.”

“Andrew is focused on being governor. He’s not running for president,” Lee responded to Goldman. “We’re happy in the relationship the way it is. Still, I can tell you that Andrew’s kids want us to get married. It’s very sweet.”

She also refused the notion that Cuomo was “hot-tempered” and said that he was “patient and mellow” with her.

“We never fight,” she said. “He doesn’t give me grief.”



Andrew also likes to vacation. He’s particularly fond of Saranac Lake, New York, according to the New York Times.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Global Citizen

The governor has been known to visit Saranac Lake with his family. As the New York Times reported in 2011, the village is a lesser-known tourist attraction, and visitors can fish, shop, and eat near Lake Placid.

The village is also near destinations like Whiteface Mountain, where Cuomo took his daughter skiing. Sandra also said that Saranac Lake was one of her favourite vacation spots.

“I’ve been all across the country; the Adirondacks are a national treasure,” Andrew once said. “It renews me. It just gets you in touch with nature and it’s just one of the really special places on the planet – period.”



In 2015, he took a vacation to the Caribbean — though he barely leaves New York state.

Mark Lennihan/AP Photo New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, left, and Mayor Bill de Blasio discuss the state and city’s preparedness for the spread of the coronavirus, Monday, March 2, 2020, in New York.

Andrew and his family were reportedly vacationing in the Caribbean at the same time that Mayor Bill de Blasio was in Puerto Rico with his own family, though it wasn’t disclosed where exactly the Cuomos travelled to, Observer’s Ross Barkan reported at the time.

Barkan reported that Andrew, like his father, is known to rarely leave the state of New York. However, after his re-election for second term in 2015, Andrew announced he will travel out of the state more.

City and State New York reported in May 2019 that Andrew, throughout his nine years in office, had only been out of the state for a total of 33 days, most of which were visits to Washington D.C. and occasional “short overseas trips.”



Andrew has also become known for his clashes with President Donald Trump.

Ira L. Black/Getty Images New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo addresses the crowd during the start of New York City’s Columbus Day Parade.

According to People, Andrew has previously called Trump a “coward” and “un-American.”

In his 2019 interview withThe Atlantic’s Dovere, the governor said that Trump was “personally and emotionally motivated.” He continued by saying that Trump was “without long-term strategy and tactics” and that “he’s scared.”

“He’s lost a lot [of supporters] who have lost faith in him,” the governor told Dovere. “Once you lose faith in the person, the message loses credibility … He was a businessman, outsider, successful, articulate. And a fresh face. He had all that going for him. Now he is mercurial. Obnoxious. Alienating.”

Trump tweeted in March 2019 that Andrew Cuomo was “now a proud member of the group of presidential harassers.”

“It is very hard and expensive to live in New York. Governor Andrew Cuomo uses his Attorney General as a bludgeoning tool for his own purposes,” Trump complained on Twitter in July. “I even got sued on a Foundation which took zero rent & expenses & gave away more money than it had.”



In his March 2019 profile of Andrew for The Atlantic, Dovere said the differences between Mario and Andrew were “huge.”

Jemal Countess/WireImage / Getty Images Democratic candidate for New York Attorney General Andrew Cuomo raises arms with his father former New York Gov. Mario Cuomo, at his victory party in New York, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2006.

“Mario would blow up in a rage, while Andrew tends to bide his time for revenge; Mario was more of a book guy, while Andrew is more of a car guy,” Dovere wrote. “Andrew ran his father’s campaigns as his political bruiser; Mario wrote policy memos for his son’s campaigns and taped cards from supporters to them with long notes explaining why he should call them.”

Despite their personality differences, the two were close. Mario died the night of Andrew’s second inauguration, and Andrew referenced his father in that inaugural address.

“He was my best friend. He was my best ally,” Andrew told Dovere. “My best colleague. Brilliant. Principled.”



Mario’s and Matilda’s oldest daughter, Maria Cuomo, is married to fashion designer Kenneth Cole.

Michael Stewart/Getty Images

She is the chairwoman of HELP USA, a charitable foundation.

Kenneth Cole’s eponymous company used to be public, but he took it private again in 2012. At that time, the company had a valuation of $US280 million, Inc. reported.

The second oldest daughter is Margaret, who is a radiologist.

Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Margaret also attended St. John’s University and is the founder of The Italian Language Foundation, alongside her mother.

In 2011, she and her mother were awarded the Order of the Star of Italian Solidarity, an award Italy gives out to expats who have made a meaningful contribution to Italy since World War II. The award was presented to her by Giorgio Napolitano, who was the president of Italy at the time.



The youngest daughter is Madeline Cuomo. She lives a very private life.

BEN GABBE/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images Maria Cuomo Cole (L) and Madeline Cuomo O’Donoghue (R).

In 1993, she married her high school sweetheart, Brian O’Donoghue. At the time, The New York Times reported that she was an associate at the New York-based law firm Shea & Gould, which shuttered in 1994.

She attended the State University at Albany and earned her JD from Albany Law School.



Youngest son Chris Cuomo is a primetime news anchor for CNN.

Ben Gabbe/Getty

Previously, Chris was the host of “New Day” with Alisyn Camerota. He hosted the show from 2013 until 2018 when he moved to host “Cuomo Prime Time.”

Before CNN, Chris worked at ABC. From 2006 to 2009, he was an anchor for Good Morning America. He also served as ABC News’ Chief Law and Justice Correspondent and was an 20/20 c0-anchor. Prior to his time at ABC, he was a correspondent for Fox News Channel.

He attended Yale University and Fordham Law.

Money Inc’s Allen Lee estimates that Chris Cuomo has a net worth of around $US12 million and earns around $US2.5 million a year from hosting his CNN show.



In August 2019, Chris made headlines after a video surfaced of him yelling at a Trump supporter who called him “Fredo.”

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for WarnerMedia

The name “Fredo” refers to a character from “The Godfather.” Fredo is the older brother of Michael Corleone, who is unable to live up to his little brother’s charm and glory. Chris yelled in the video that the word “Fredo” is “an Italian aspersion … It’s like the N-word to us.”

He then goes on to threaten the man with violence, saying he would “throw” him down the stairs “like a f-ing punk.”

Donald Trump Jr. responded to Chris on Twitter saying, “Take it from me, ‘Fredo’ isn’t the N word for Italians, it just means you’re the dumb brother.”

Donald Trump also responded to the video saying, “I thought Chris was Fredo also. The truth hurts.“

CNN stood with Chris during the controversy, with CNN President of Communications Matt Dornic tweeting, “Chris Cuomo defended himself when he was verbally attacked with the use of an ethnic slur in an orchestrated setup. We completely support him.”



Since 2001, Chris has been married to magazine editor Cristina Greeven.

Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images)

The two were married in Southampton, New York, and live in Manhattan with their three children.

The family previously owned a 5-bedroom, 4-bathroom home in Southampton, which was put on the market last year with an asking price of $US2.9 million. Since 2011, Cuomo and his wife have reportedly lived in a $US2.9 million apartment on Park Avenue in New York City.



In early March, Andrew went on Chris’ CNN show to talk about the pandemic.

Luiz C. Ribeiro/New York Post Archives /(c) NYP Holdings, Inc. via Getty Images

A now internet famous clip shows the brothers not only talking about the pandemic and the measures the governor is taking to lead New York State through it, but also getting into a brotherly tiff about who is their mother’s favourite child.

“I called mum just before I came on this show, by the way, she said I was her favourite,” Andrew told his brother on the show. “Good news is, she said you were her second favourite.”

“No,” Chris responded. “We both know neither of us are mum’s first or second favourite.”



