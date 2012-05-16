Meet The Copper Tycoon Who Was Just Named Kazakhstan's Wealthiest Man

Forbes magazine has published its inaugural rich list for Kazakhstan, featuring seven people with fortunes estimated at more than £500 million.



Topping the list released in the May issue of the magazine was Vladimir Kim, the close confidant of President Nursultan Nazarbayev and chairman of Kazakhmys, the London-listed copper producer.

Forbes Kazakhstan, which has not published its rich list on the internet, estimated his wealth at about £2.2 billion.

The other billionaires in the Kazakhstan rich list are Alijan Ibragimov, one of the founders of the London-listed metals company ENRC, Rashid Sarsenov, who is linked to Kazakhstan’s oil industry, and Bulat Utemuratov, a financier.

Several other people linked closely to Mr Nazarbayev appear in Kazakhstan’s wealthiest top 10 people, including his daughter, Dinara Kulibayeva, and her husband Timur Kulibayev.

Their wealth is estimated at roughly £810 million each and derives mainly from the finance and energy sectors.

Some observers had previously touted Mr Kulibayev as a potential successor to the 71-year-old Mr Nazarbayev. His status, though, has waned since December last year when 16 people died during a riot by oil workers in the west of the country while he was head of Kazakhstan’s sovereign wealth fund.

The youngest person in the list is Nurali Aliyev, 27, Mr Nazarbayev’s oldest grandson. He is ranked at 25 and is credited with earning around £120 million through various finance positions.

His father, Rakhat Aliyev, was married to Mr Nazarbayev’s oldest daughter, Dariga Nazarbayeva, but fell out with his father-in-law and fled to Europe.

Ms Nazarbayeva ranks at 13th on the Kazakh rich list with an estimated wealth of £370 million.

Now meet the richest person from every major country >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.