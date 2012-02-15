Chinese Customs Says The iPad Is Too Popular To Ban

Photo: Steel Wool

Chinese customs authorities have told Proview, the company engaged in a legal battle with Apple over use of its trademarked term “iPad,” that blocking iPad imports and exports would be nearly impossible considering how popular the device is, reports Reuters.Proview’s case boils down to the fact that Apple believed it bought the unconditional rights to use “iPad” while Proview maintains that their arrangement didn’t include rights to use it in China.



As a result, Proview would like to see a ban on Chinese importing and exporting of iPads.

“[I]t will be difficult to implement a ban because many Chinese consumers love Apple products. The sheer size of the market is very big,” said Yang Long-san, chief of Proview Technology.

Yang said the next-best resolution would be an out-of-court settlement. We’ll know more after the next hearing of the case, scheduled for February 22 in Shanghai.

