Here's How A CME Trader Raised $250k In A Couple Of Hours To Start His Pizza Restaurant

Andy Rubin, a trader at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, started his pizza business on a whim—a Chicago resident but a frequenter of Austin, Texas, he lamented that there was no good pizza in Austin, according to a profile of Rubin in the Chicago Sun-Times.



To finance his venture, Rubin simply walked into his boss’ office at Bear Brokerage, told him his idea and asked for financing. His boss agreed to give him $50,000. With such high-up support, Rubin managed to raise about $250,000 within a couple of hours, the Sun-Times reported.

His pitch in a nutshell:

“I was upfront with them. I said, ‘look, man, I don’t know what I’m doing. I don’t have a clue how to run a restaurant, but I’ll hire people who do . . . and they trusted me,” said Rubin, who lives in Wicker Park.

Being inexperienced set Rubin back at first, but his pizza restaurant in Austin weathered through tough times and now Rubin owns two pizzerias in the area—South Side Flying Pizza and Lake Side Pizza, according to the Sun-times.

