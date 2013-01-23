Meet The Clients Of The Ugly Models Agency

Jim Edwards
Ugly ModelsOne of Ugly’s clients.

Photo: Ugly Models

The ad business uses a lot of models, but not every model is a “super” model. Some castings require quirks, specific looks, or someone whose appearance is simply bizarre.When that happens, ad agencies often turn to Ugly Models, a modelling agency in London that specialises in weird-looking actors and models.

Like most agencies, Ugly offers “girls” and “guys.” But it also has categories for “wee folks” (dwarves), “thugs” (exactly what you think), “bikers,” “twins,” “bodies” (bodybuilders) and “x-files” (often people with an extreme number of tattoos or body piercings).

Here’s a few of them.

And also clients like Elaine Davidson, the world record holder for most body piercings.

This model has black and purple hair, and speaks Romanian.

Ugly's models come in all shapes and sizes ...

Not just the super-skinny look you see on fashion catwalks.

Some clients have performing skills — Emma Holmes also sings and dances.

Simon Lucas' skill is a bit more outre ...

Here's a 1970s punk look ...

Those appear to be surgical implants ...

Sometimes you just need a guy with a lot of piercings.

Ugly also represents Sultan Kosen, the world's tallest man at 8 feet 1 inch.

Ugly has been representing characters since 1969.

