Meet The Clients Of The Ugly Models Agency

One of Ugly’s clients.

Photo: Ugly Models

The ad business uses a lot of models, but not every model is a “super” model. Some castings require quirks, specific looks, or someone whose appearance is simply bizarre.When that happens, ad agencies often turn to Ugly Models, a modelling agency in London that specialises in weird-looking actors and models.



Like most agencies, Ugly offers “girls” and “guys.” But it also has categories for “wee folks” (dwarves), “thugs” (exactly what you think), “bikers,” “twins,” “bodies” (bodybuilders) and “x-files” (often people with an extreme number of tattoos or body piercings).

Here’s a few of them.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.