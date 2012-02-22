Meet The Citigroup Trader Who Gets Prostitutes To Pose For Him

Photo: Twitter

While most Wall Street investment bankers either head the Hamptons or a ski resort after a long week at the office, one Citigroup banker likes to unwind on the weekends by spending time with prostitutes in the Bronx. Well, photographing them, that is.



From The New York Times’ City Room blog:

As a foreign exchange trader for Citigroup, Chris Arnade, 46, makes a good income, and lives with his wife and three children in a spacious apartment he owns in Brooklyn Heights.

But during much of his spare time, he can be found driving the family minivan around Hunts Point in the Bronx, photographing prostitutes and documenting their lives.

Arnade’s work can be found on his Flickr photostream where he posts a photograph and a description of his subject’s story. “I post people’s stories as they tell them to me. I am not a journalist. I don’t try to verify, just listen,” he writes underneath each picture.

According to the City Room blog, Arnade has been spending time in Hunts Point since 2010 when he was a volunteer at the Hunts Point Alliance for Children.

He’s also very open about the fact that he’s a Wall Streeter and that this is one of his hobbies, the report said.

Initially, some of his co-workers at Citi would tease him about his weekend endeavours, but now they’re more supportive of his work, according to the City Room blog.

Check out some of Arnade’s work on his Flickr photostream here.

