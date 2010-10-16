Meet The Chinese Steve Jobs

During the launch of their new iPhone app, Hong Kong Mass Transit Railway sent out a Chinese clone of Steve Jobs to take the stage to debut the product (via winandmac).



The clothing is spot on and he apparently uses Jobs’ famous phrase “One More Thing” in his presentation (we need to brush up on our Cantonese). Watch the awesome Chinese Steve Jobs below:

