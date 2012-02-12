Meet the Cast Of The Much-Hyped 'Hunger Games'

The buzz around “The Hunger Games” has been building for months. The film isn’t due out until March 23; however, with tickets going on sale in less than two weeks, we think its as good a time as any to become familiar with the cast of Hollywood’s next big money maker.



The film, based on the best-selling series by Suzanne Collins, takes place in a future utopia split into twelve districts where each year two children between the ages of 12 and 18 are chosen to participate in a fight to the death.

(Imagine the dystopian future featured in Aldous Huxley‘s “Brave New World” meshed together with the television-based killing competition of Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s 1987 film “The Running Man.”)

Although you may have heard Jennifer Lawrence plays the lead, we doubt you know the entire cast. Not only does the film feature a handful of Oscar nominees, but many familiar faces are all grown up and hidden under their costumed characters.

The three lead characters dyed their hair for the film, Elizabeth Banks is covered in pale, white makeup, Stanley Tucci wigs out and a one girl is all grown up from a recent horror flick.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.