Meet The Classy Booth Babes Of The New York Auto Show

Alex Davies
new york auto show 2013 bentley booth babe

The New York International Auto Show opened to the public this weekend, and we were on hand for the press preview days to get a sneak peek at the hundreds of cars — dozens of them brand new — on display.

Just as eye-catching were the many models — also referred to as “booth babes” — hired by automakers to pose for photos and draw the attention, and hopefully appreciation, of the many show-goers.

As at past auto shows, Jaguar Land Rover's area was well staffed by 'booth babes.'

Here's the new F-Type in red and a model in black.

In New York, Jaguar unveiled the XJR sedan and the XKR-S GT, additions to its R performance line.

We've seen this model before, at the Detroit Auto Show in January.

Audi had some lovely ladies posing for photos with its cars as well.

A woman in a white dress showed off the new Fiat 500L, due to go on sale in the US later this year.

Most of the models wore dresses, but this blonde came in a leather top.

A woman named Inti worked the Lincoln booth.

The women at Rolls-Royce unveiled the new Ghost amid fake smoke from a fog machine.

Then they quickly stepped off stage.

Nearby, a woman working for Bentley handed out press kits for the new Flying Spur sedan.

Here's one of Jaguar Land Rover's big new reveals, that Range Rover Sport.

Some of the Jaguar models wore black dresses with sparkles.

Two ladies from Cadillac take a break to chat with a co-worker.

It's a long day to spend wearing high heels.

But the most beautiful 'woman' at the show may be the Spirit of Ecstasy, the famous Rolls-Royce hood ornament.

Booth babes are just one way to catch a journalist's eye.

DON'T MISS: The Craziest Ways Automakers Tried To Get Our Attention At The New York Auto Show >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.