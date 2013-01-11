Meet The Booth Babes Of CES

Photo: Kevin Smith/Business Insider
The Consumer Electronics Show isn’t just all gadgets and tech.In a sea full of tech nerds and reporters, exhibitors have long since realised that having an attractive lady present at your booth will certainly generate some attention.
It’s not just about drawing people in. The so-called booth babes are well-versed in the products they’re representing.
Check out a gallery below for a look at this year’s CES booth babes.
These ladies were there representing Boom, which stood for Born On Original Motives, a headphone and earbud line.
Sigma Photos, a camera maker, had a model photo shoot at their booth to show off its camera technology.
There was a massive crowd around the girls at the Supertooth booth. Supertooth provides in-car speakerphones and accessories.
This lady's fuzzy boots caught our attention so we had to snap a photo. She was working the Boogie Board LCD eWriters booth.
As we rounded the corner, this beauty caught our eye at the Qubeey booth. Qubeey wants to be the ultimate communications platform. (But we're not sure how)
These two ladies were manning the Liquid Image booth. Liquid Image sells products similar to the GoPro camera, which lets you mount a camera on just about anything.
Perhaps our favourite booth babes, the Mizco booth featured actual Oakland Raiderettes who posed with a fan. Mizco is a supplier of mobile phone headsets and accessories.
These two ladies manned the front desk of the Powerhouse Alliance Group, a national distribution service.
These lovely ladies were representing iHip, a mobile accessories and electronics maker. They focus on headphones, speakers, and cases.
We can't remember what Ezio was selling, but from what we can tell it was some sort of sports armband.
RCA had models giving away plushy dogs. The catch was you had to like the company on Facebook to get the prize.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.