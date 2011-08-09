Meet The Billionaires Racing To Build The Next Spacecraft

Photo: Flickr/Farber

After the shuttle Atlantis made its final flight this summer, NASA is shutting down the program responsible for 135 manned space flights since 1981.Now, NASA is turning to commercial companies to develop space-flight capabilities through its Commercial Crew Development program, which has doled out $320 million in funds since 2009.



Here’s a look at the top four contenders for developing the next spacecraft, how much funding they have received through the program, and how close they are to sending a crewed flight into orbit.

Sierra Nevada Corporation, Richard Branson

Milestones: Last year, Sierra Nevada Corporation built a large-scale model of the Dream Chaser, dropped it from a helicopter, and piloted it remotely.

What’s Next: SNC, which was founded in 1963 and is run by co-owner Eren Ozmen, plans to conduct a crewed orbital flight in 2014.

SNC plans to sell seats on the Dream Chaser to Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic, which is also helping develop the shuttle.

Boeing, Robert Bigelow

Milestones: Boeing has completed basic testing of its CST-100 space capsule, including air-bag and water-drop tests.

What’s Next: Crewed orbital missions are scheduled to begin in 2015.

Boeing has agreed to provide seats on its capsule to Bigelow Aerospace, which was started in 1999 by Budget Suites founder Robert Bigelow and is developing inflatable space habitats.

Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos

Milestones: Founded by Jeff Bezos in 2000, Blue Origin has conducted four flight tests of its vehicle since 2006.

What’s Next: The secretive company plans to begin crewed flights next year, but it has not revealed whether the missions will be orbital or suborbital.

SpaceX, Elon Musk

Milestones: Last December, SpaceX launched the Dragon into Earth’s orbit and reentered it safely.

What’s Next: SpaceX plans to begin uncrewed resupply runs to the International Space Station next year, as part of a $1.6 billion NASA contract. Crewed orbital missions are scheduled to begin in 2014.

Elon Musk founded SpaceX in 2002. He hopes to put a person on Mars in 10 to 20 years.

