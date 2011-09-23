This Billionaire Hedge Fund Manager Isn't On Forbes' Billionaires List

Photo: Hera Research

The annual Forbes’ world’s billionaires list is out this week that came out earlier this year has one name we know that’s missing.Eric Sprott, a 40-year veteran in the investment industry, is believed to have a net worth of at least $1.3 billion, according to Bloomberg Business Week.



However, his name is nowhere to be found on the list.

Sprott founded Sprott Asset Management, which also includes Sprott Hedge Fund.

According to Business Week, the hedge fund has returned 639.5% since its inception through June 30.

Sprott’s hedge fund mostly invests in precious metals.

Sprott, however, is no longer the chief executive of the publicly traded parent company. He stepped down from that post in September 2010.

Perhaps Sprott will be featured on Forbes’ world’s billionaires list next March.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.