Meet The Beyonce Of Hedge Fund Investing: Steven Mandis

Hedge fund manager Steven Mandis of Halcyon manages billions but he also has a side job: teaching a group of Harlem students about investing.



The five kids think it’s great. They love learning about money and the stock market from a hugely successful investor.

(Steve is the ex-Vice Chairman and CIO of Halcyon. Before that Mandis was a portfolio manager for a multi-billion dollar proprietary credit portfolio in Goldman Sachs’ Fixed Income Division.)

Or as one kid puts it: “It’s like learning singing from Beyonce.”



