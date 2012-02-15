Meet The Beautiful Pooches That Are Vying For 'Best In Show' At The Westminster Dog Show

Photo: Meredith Galante/Business Insider

The massive crowd funneled through the back corridors of Madison Square Garden, pushing and shoving all with the same goal in mind: getting a look at the cute dogs.The 136th Annual West Minister Kennel Club Dog Show brought out the best of the breeds yesterday and today at Madison Square Garden, ahead of tonight’s crowning of “Best in Show.”



Behind the scenes we caught a glimpse of all the pampering that these dogs go through to try and earn a title. There were more blow-dryers and hair brushes than at Fashion Week.

