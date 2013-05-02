Meet The Badass Navy SEAL Who Could Be The Next Senator From Massachusetts

Gabriel Gomez has zero political experience — which is exactly why he might have a chance at winning the Massachusetts special election to replace John Kerry in the U.S. Senate.



Gomez, a 47-year old Republican, has an impressive life story: The son of Colombian immigrants, Gomez graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy, and went on to become a Navy pilot, decorated Navy SEAL operator, graduate of Harvard Business School, and later, a successful investment banker. As the Boston Globe put it, he “might have been compiled by a team of Republican consultants trying to craft the perfect candidate.”

After winning the Republican primary Tuesday night, Gomez now faces off against Rep. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) in the general election on June 25.

While Markey is the favourite in deep blue Massachusetts, Gomez may be able to pull off a Scott Brown-esque upset, especially with his appeal to moderates. “If you’re looking for a rigid partisan, I’m not your guy,” Gomez told NPR.

In 2008, he supported Obama, and on the issues, he offers opinions outside of a simple “left vs. right.” On the fiscal side, he offers the Republican message that “Washington, D.C. has a spending problem” that needs to be reduced, but supports Democrats on immigration issues and gun control.

His independence certainly helped him defeat the more conservative Michael Sullivan and Dan Winslow in the primary.

“This is a very impressive victory for Gabriel Gomez, who literally came out of nowhere to power past Michael Sullivan and Dan Winslow,” Jeffrey Berry, a Tufts political science professor, told ABC News. “He won largely on the basis of personal appeal. He seems like a fresh face and someone who is likely to give the Democrats a challenge come two months hence.”

