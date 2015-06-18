Meet the average Wal-Mart shopper

Wal-Mart is the nation’s largest retailer.

The company has more than 11,000 stores globally, including nearly 4,300 in the U.S., and raked in $US473 billion in sales last year.

But who, exactly, shops there? And how do those shoppers differ from customers at Target and discount stores like Dollar General and Family Dollar?

We gathered data from Kantar Retail, a consulting firm that polled more than 4,000 consumers on their shopping habits, to find out.

According to the data, the average Wal-Mart shopper is a white, 50-year-old female with an annual household income of $US53,125.

By comparison, Target’s shoppers are five years younger, on average, and they make approximately $US12,000 more annually.

The income of shoppers at discount retailers Family Dollar and Dollar General are much lower, averaging below $US46,000 for both chains.

And Target has a slightly larger percentage of shoppers who are female than the other chains.

The chart below shows the breakdown of each chain’s shoppers by generation.Dollar General has the highest percentage of shoppers who are Baby Boomers, while Target has the highest percentage of Millennials.

Here’s the breakdown for race and ethnicity of shoppers at every chain.

