Meet The Apple Store Specialist Who 'Embodies The Best Characteristics Of Apple'

Apple Kim Paulk is an Apple specialist in NYC.

Kim Paulk just won the equivalent of ‘Employee of the Year’ from Apple’s CEO Tim Cook.

While announcing Apple’s diversity stats on Tuesday, Cook singled out Paulk as someone who “embodies the best characteristics of Apple.”

Paulk is a specialist at the Apple Store on West 14th Street in NYC, and according to Cook, “customers rave about Kim’s service.” Paulk has a medical condition that impairs her vision and hearing, and her guide dog, Gemma, is referred to as the “seeing iDog.”

“When we think of diversity, we think of individuals like Kim,” Cook said in the announcement. “She inspires her coworkers and her customers as well.”

We visited Paulk’s Apple Store, but employees declined to comment for this story. We’re waiting to hear back from Apple, but if any readers know Paulk and want to share any information, leave a comment here or email us at [email protected]

